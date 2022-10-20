 Skip to main content
New Calhoun County superintendent welcomed at a culinary event

Calhoun County school board members applaud students who prepared food for the reception for the new superintendent, Jose Reyes. In the line of people shown in front of the tables, Reyes and his wife, Leslie, are shown third from right and second from right.

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford PARD director Don Hudson has known Jose Reyes for 25 years, and knows how careful the new county school superintendent is with spending other people’s money — or his own.

“He will take care of the dollar,” Hudson said during a welcoming reception held for Reyes Wednesday afternoon. “I was a basketball official with him, and he’s cheap.”