Music Makers

The Oxford High School and Oxford Middle School show choirs gave their final performances of the season during a Monday night concert at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. The OHS ‘Sounds’ show choir, who took first place in all five of the area show choir competitions in which they participated, performed a high-energy homage to modern country music. The OMS show choir put on their sunglasses and saluted the music of the ’80s used as the soundtrack for the Netflix series, ‘Stranger Things.’
featured