‘Mother of all school choice bills’ in Alabama Legislature this week

Legislation one sponsor called “the mother of all school choice bills” will be filed in the Alabama Legislature this week and could get its first committee vote on Wednesday.
Dubbed the Parent’s Choice Act, the bill would allow for education savings accounts in which parents can use education tax dollars to spend on alternative schooling for their children, including private school or homeschool.
If it becomes law and is fully implemented by the 2024-25 school year, the bill would provide state funding — now about $6,500 — to any K-12 students, including those students in public school, private school and homeschool, no matter their financial status, to attend an alternative school of their choice.
“These are state dollars and those dollars should be available to parents to decide what is best for their children,” Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said recently when discussing a draft of his bill with Alabama Daily News.
Rep. Charlotte Meadows, R-Montgomery, will file the companion bill in the House.
“It's past time for parents to be able to choose what their students’ educational options are,” Meadows told Alabama Daily News on Monday.
Several Democrat leaders in the House and Senate on Monday told Alabama Daily News they had not yet seen the legislation.
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, said to help education in the state, leaders need to invest more in pre-K programs and after-school and public school’s summer- and after-school initiatives designed to help struggling students.
“It’s like me riding down Interstate 65,” Daniels said. “I’m not going to build Interstate 64 right next to it just because there are potholes in the existing road.”
In the pandemic-altered last two years, Meadows said some families have been shut out of public education.
“They’ve been told, this is what our school system is doing, we don’t care if it's convenient for you, or even if it works for your child,” she said.
Interrupted and remote learning has negatively impacted many students, Meadows said.
“We really need to be focusing on what we can do to make sure every child not only learns, but finishes the learning they missed out on the last two years.
“…This is all about giving parents the opportunity to help their child.”
Meanwhile, Marsh said, the state is spending more money on a public education system with declining enrollment and last or near last spots in nation rankings.
“The perception is that Alabama doesn’t care about education,” Marsh said. “I think that’s a very dangerous place to be, especially when you’re trying to improve your economy, improve your quality of life.”
Daniels said he wants to see data about whether the non-public schools that would be funded in the legislation actually perform better than public schools.
Other states have pursued similar policies. West Virginia has an education savings accounts law on the books and the Georgia Legislature is considering one at the moment.
A fiscal note from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency won’t be available until the bill is in committee. But Marsh said there are about 60,000 students currently in private schools and another about 10,000 learning at home.
“Fully implemented, if you look at where these kids are today, it would be a hit on the Education Trust Fund of about $420 million,” Marsh said. “I’m acknowledging that.”
Marsh went on to say that now is the time for his bill because there is a significant surplus in the education budget, meanwhile, federal relief money is providing billions to K-12 education.
“There is plenty of money out there,” Marsh said.
Marsh said in recent years the annual education for K-12 and higher education has increased more than $1 billion, but student performance isn’t improving. Next year’s proposed education budget is a record $8.3 billion, $5.6 billion of which is for K-12. Ten years ago, the $5.4 billion education budget had $3.7 billion for K-12.
Alabama’s average per-student spending is well below the national average.
Earlier this month, Marsh said he wouldn’t file this bill unless he knew it had support. Now, he seems assured.
“I’m filing it Tuesday and I’m going to come out of committee Wednesday,” he said. The bill will start in the Senate Education Policy Committee.
That would put it in line for a Senate vote as early as Thursday.
The 105-member House has been less hospitable to school choice bills of late. Asked to comment on the legislation, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon was noncommittal Monday.
“Many good and worthy bills are competing for attention in a session that will likely be shortened by the primary campaign season,” he said. “Since becoming Speaker, I've avoided picking winners and always let the legislative process determine which bills gain momentum.”
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, is chair of the House Education Policy Committee, where the House bill will likely be assigned.
“(Marsh and Meadows) have worked hard on this legislation to map a way for parents to choose the best plan for educating their children and funding to go toward the child's best interest and not the system's best interest,” Collins said Monday. “I look forward to hearing debate as the bill moves through the process.”
The bill creates education savings accounts in which the state treasurer deposits funds “to pay qualifying education expenses of a participating student…”
The bill defines “education service providers” as individuals or organizations that receive payments from the education savings accounts to provide “educational goods or services to participating students.”
According to the American Federation for Children, a school choice advocacy group, 22 states last year approved legislation either creating or expanding choice options.
Marsh’s bill also makes it easier for students to attend public schools they don’t live near, but it doesn’t require any school — private or public — to accept students.
“If Mountain Brook says they don’t want to do this, that’s fine,” Marsh said. “On the other hand, what Mountain Brook could do if they wanted to, they could say, ‘OK, we’re gonna have 50 slots available this year. Our local citizens pay another $2,000 on top of the state money. If you want to come to Mountain Brook, bring your $6,500 and bring another $2,000 and you can go to school here.’
“That’s their choice. They can come up with whatever works for them.”
If approved by lawmakers and Gov. Kay Ivey, the law would go into effect July 1.
Only students who are enrolled in and attending a public school or being home schooled, or entering kindergarten, may apply for participating student status for the 2022-2023 school year.
The next school year, the program would be opened to students attending private schools if their family has an adjusted gross income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For a family of four, that’s about $53,000. The state’s median household income is about $50,536, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
By 2024-2025, any student, regardless of income or where they attend school, could apply to the program.