The superintendent of a school system in south Alabama will be the next superintendent of Anniston’s public school system. The city Board of Education Tuesday voted 4 to 1 to hire Matthew Alexander, superintendent of Barbour County Schools since 2017.
Alexander was one of six candidates to be interviewed by board members after former Anniston superintendent Darren Douthitt resigned in December.
Alexander, who did not attend Tuesday’s meeting, said in a phone interview that he was notified by board members Tuesday after the favorable vote.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the teachers, students and stakeholders here,” Alexander said.
Alexander is replacing interim superintendent and federal programs director Marlon Jones, who will remain in the position until June 1. Alexander said he looks forward to working with Jones, who was one of the six candidates for the job, for a smooth transition period.
Before the meeting adjourned, each board member thanked Jones for his work over the past several months.
“It takes a lot of courage to stand up in the midst of adversity,” board of education president Robert Houston said. “Dr. Jones did that. When we needed him most, he was there.”
Houston said after the meeting that school officials had been looking for a candidate with experience as a superintendent, a strong financial background and a focus on academic achievement and strategic planning in the search for a new leader.
Alexander said he was attracted to the open position because he wanted to work with Anniston board of education members, who he said have a student-centered mentality.
“There’s no better team beyond that, a group of people who want to to what’s best for the children,” Alexander said.
During his interview last week, Alexander told board members he was willing to make major changes in the system’s approach to education.
Alexander said Tuesday that he’d consider lengthening the school day and the school year for students who are struggling academically.
“I just believe that students who are not meeting the standards should have extended opportunities to master those skills,” Alexander said.
Alexander also spoke about establishing a “parent academy” to get parents more involved.
“Research supports the fact that parental engagement is right next to what teachers do to promote academic and social achievement,” Alexander said. “We know those schools that are high-performing have high levels of parental engagement.”
Board members said during their superintendent search that someone with a strong financial background was needed.
State law requires school systems have a month’s worth of reserve funds on hand, and Anniston’s has dwindled to nothing.
Alexander said he faced a similar situation when he started as Barbour County’s superintendent, and helped solve the system’s financial issues through steps such as using buildings effectively, and proportionally staffing schools.
“There are a number of ways that I think can work in Anniston,” Alexander said.
Alexander won the votes of all board members, with the exception of former superintendent Joan Frazier.
“If you don’t get your way, what your job is then is to get behind the way the board speaks,” Frazier said during the meeting. “So, I’m looking forward to this new chapter of the Anniston City Schools system.”