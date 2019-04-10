Turning around a school system’s financial situation takes tough choices, James D. Martin III told members of the Anniston Board of Education Wednesday night.
“You underestimate your revenues and you overestimate your expenditures,” said Martin, a candidate for superintendent of Anniston City Schools. “That’s how you do responsible budgeting.”
Martin, the school improvement specialist for Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Education Service Agency, took questions from school board members for more than 90 minutes Wednesday at the school system’s main office. He’s the second of an expected six candidates who will interview for the job. The first, Angela Bush, was interviewed Tuesday.
A teacher since 1989, Martin became superintendent of Chattahoochee County Schools in 2008 and superintendent of Harris County schools in 2014, moving to his current school improvement position earlier this year. Before moving to those Georgia districts, he served as a middle school principal in Alabama’s Coosa County – a district sometimes held up by state school officials as a case study in cash-starved rural school systems.
Money has been very much on the minds of school board members since former superintendent Darren Douthitt’s resignation in December. The system’s reserve funds have dwindled in the past year, and school board members have said the system is running, in essence, on a deficit.
Martin said the Chattahoochee system was low on reserves when he arrived as superintendent.
“It took about two years to get out of that,” he said. “We had to make some tough choices.”
Board member Trudy Munford asked Martin to elaborate on those tough choices. He said some staffers had to take on additional tasks. He looked at programs offered in the system and cancelled ones that were duplicative, he said. Field trips had to have a proven instructional purpose, he said.
“We had attrition, and some people were not replaced,” he said.
About a dozen people were in the audience for Martin’s interview. The crowd was larger Tuesday for Bush, who is an Anniston High graduate. Bush on Tuesday stressed that her leadership style is collaborative. She outlined plans to survey and listen to the staff and the public before making big decisions.
Asked the same leadership question, Martin said his leadership style was “situational.”
“Ideally you want to be as collaborative as you can, but there are times when you hit a stalemate and somebody’s got to make the call,” he said. When student safety is an issue, he said, “you don’t have time for collaboration.”
Martin said it’s important for a superintendent to be visible to teachers. He cited an instance early in his career as an administrator, when he worked to build up teacher enthusiasm at the beginning of a school year – just before the state announced a teacher furlough to alleviate a budget crunch.
“That’s a morale killer,” he said. He said he overcame the morale problem by being in schools and listening to teachers.
“A superintendent isn’t the president,” he said. “You don’t need the Secret Service, as superintendent, to visit the school.”
Martin spent much of the day touring Anniston’s schools. In the interview, he praised the system’s students. He said the system would ultimately shortchange them if it didn’t get hold of its financial situation.
“We can ill afford, in five years, to be in the same financial shape we’re in,” he said.
Board member Joan Frazier asked and quickly withdrew a question asking Martin how he felt about the Common Core academic standards. Frazier said she was asking the question “to be consistent.” She asked the same question of Bush on Tuesday, though board chairman Robert Houston at the time urged Bush not to answer.
Alabama adopted Common Core-based standards statewide in 2010. The Alabama Legislature is considering a repeal of those standards this year. District-level administrators have little say in the matter.
In addition to Martin and Bush, board members expect to interview acting Anniston superintendent Marlon Jones; Matthew Alexander, superintendent of Barbour County Schools; Garrett Brundage, chief officer for high schools in Rockdale County, Ga.; and Donna Ray Hill of BRP Associates in Stockbridge, Ga.
The next interview is scheduled for Thursday.