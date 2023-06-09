 Skip to main content
Man announces prizes in reading contest for Anniston schoolchildren

John Squires speaks to the Anniston Board of Education meeting Thursday afternoon. He told the board of a winter reading contest that he's organized. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

An Anniston man has taken it upon himself to help improve literacy in the city by holding a winter reading contest. 

During a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Anniston Board of Education, John Squires told board members of his plans for a reading contest for both children and adults that will include prizes. 

