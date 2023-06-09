Man announces prizes in reading contest for Anniston schoolchildren

An Anniston man has taken it upon himself to help improve literacy in the city by holding a winter reading contest.
During a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Anniston Board of Education, John Squires told board members of his plans for a reading contest for both children and adults that will include prizes.
Squires — who moved to the area in 2019 from Texas — said he is a fixer when it comes to problems.
“When I came here I fell in love with the charm and I fell in love with everything about this school, fell in love with the area,” Squires said, “One of the things that I’ve always heard is that education is down. I’m a person that believes in fixing stuff, if I hear of something going wrong and one of the very first things I’m asking is, ‘OK that’s the problem, what’s the solution?’”
Squires said his reading contest will not interfere with the current summer reading program at the public library or any public school summer program.
The contest is for students in the first through the eighth grades and will begin on November 18, 2023, and end on February 3, 2024.
The goals of the winter reading contest for students 1st through 8th grade is to increase their reading ability by 25 percent, getting adults to encourage their kids to read and to have fun, Squires said.
Squires said the kids can get their books from the Anniston public library, school libraries or by using personal books.
The contest is only open to students in the Anniston city school system, he said.
Squires said the kid who reads the most books will receive a $100 gift card “right off the bat.”
The first place winner will also have a choice of three prizes:
— Free music lessons at SRV Guitars on Noble St.
— Be an assistant for the next Anniston Mural.
— A free ceramic piece that the child can decorate at Trinity Ceramics on Noble St. and it will be fired in a kiln.
Gift cards in the amount of $50 and $25 will be awarded to the second and third place child winners.
Squires said parents should be involved in the contest and winners will be awarded:
— 1st place will receive a $100 gift card and a Sunday brunch for two at Classic On Noble.
— 2nd place will receive a $50 gift card and lunch at Full Bellie Deli
— 3rd place will receive a $25 gift card and lunch or dinner at Bestido’s.
“Everyone of these businesses I’ve talked about are more than willing to put money on the table for this,” Squires said.
Squires said the city ward that reads the most books and has the most participants may receive an extra free dump day at the landfill if that can be arranged with city officials.
The only request Squires had of the school board was for the elected body to promote the reading contest.
“I have had enough funding, I have enough gift cards to go around,” he said.
None of the board members had any comments or questions about the reading contest once Squires was finished with his presentation. After the meeting Squires said he has partnered with the Anniston City Council and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce in getting the contest off the ground and running.
Squires is determined to make the contest happen.
“I’m just a person and the thing is I’m one of these people that believes in this, I could come up and I can tell the City Council this, I can tell the school board this — I believe in getting it done and if it means putting my own money on the table I will gladly do it,” he said.
