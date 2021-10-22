Low test scores reported to Anniston school board

Standardized test scores are down for Anniston students in grades 2 through 8 this year, a situation one administrator twice described as “urgent.”
During a work session and meeting Thursday afternoon, the Anniston Board of Education went over the scores from the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP, which students took in April.
Sabrina Winfrey, Executive Director of Federal Programs and Curriculum and Instruction at Anniston City School District, spoke to the school board about the results, which were less than stellar.
Winfrey showed a series of illustrations during a Powerpoint presentation which laid out the figures for the grades tested.
“These scores are not good at all, I would be remiss if I just ignored that, I can’t ignore it when you look at this, this is just urgent,” Winfrey said.
“We have had two years of pandemic but at this point we have to turn the boat,” Winfrey said.
Winfrey said that the scores may land the elementary school on the state School Improvement list.
“It’s expected with these scores,” she said.
Winfrey said a lot of other schools have also slipped during the pandemic.
Given in April to elementary and middle school students, the ACAP test consisted of three categories: English language arts, math and science. Students were graded on four levels according to Winfrey:
— Level 4, which is above grade level or advanced
— Level 3, on grade level
— Level 2, one grade level behind
— Level 1, two grade levels behind
Anniston Middle school scores were behind the state average, especially in the English language arts category Winfrey said.
As an example, Winfrey said, 136 sixth-grade students took the English language arts test and 99 percent of them scored at level one. One percent scored at level two; nobody tested as reading at grade level or better. Winfrey then showed an illustration with the state average scores and the Anniston scores. By comparison, the state average for sixth-graders was 14 percent scoring in level one, 41 percent scoring in level two and 38 percent scoring in level three.
“This is urgent, when I look through these scores I’m thinking there has to be a way for us to require summer school, there has to be a way,” Winfrey said.
As another example, Winfrey said, 140 sixth-graders took the math test and 68 percent of them scored at level one and only three percent scored in the advanced level four.
Winfrey said everybody needs to get involved to improve the situation including the students, teachers and especially parents.
Anniston school Superintendent D. Ray Hill was optimistic that the situation will improve.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel with this, because we have some things in place, we have to monitor, but we have to have adults on board, we can say what our children should be doing but everything stems from the adults,” Hill said.
Hill said new things will be put in place to help raise the scores.
“I am personally going around to each school and just talk with the teachers and staff,” Hill said.
After the meeting, Hill said students had to learn things via Zoom virtual learning last year during the pandemic.
“Everybody doesn't learn that way, they learn face-to-face,” Hill said.
School board president Robert Houston said after the work session it’s going to take basically everyone working together to raise the students’ scores.
“I think it’s going to take a group approach to this where students, parents, teachers, community, clergy and everybody understand where we are and then everybody needs to bring their skills and abilities to help us move this forward,” Houston said.
He said that teachers can’t accomplish this task by themselves and believes they’re on the verge of “some burnout.”
“The gap that the students have, trying to catch up grade levels from seventh to eighth to ninth at the same time, they can’t get there from here without some intervention,” Houston told the board.
Another problem facing the Anniston school system is getting food, according to Hill, who spoke about the shortages after the meeting. Hill said that dried food is stored at an elementary school and supplies are coming in “sparingly.”
“We have about a two- to three-week supply if something happens, but it is becoming more and more of a struggle still because things are not coming in,” Hill said.