Two Jacksonville State University employees will end decades-long careers with the school this year after announcing their retirements this week.
Rebecca Turner, JSU provost and vice president of academic affairs, will retire from the university after 38 years. Bill Fielding, dean of the school of business and industry, is also retiring after being with the school for more than 50 years.
“JSU thanks Drs. Turner and Fielding for their exemplary leadership and service over many years,” university president John Beehler said in an email. “They have had a major impact on JSU.
Turner is retiring to spend more time with her family, according to a press release from the university.
“I want to be able to spend as much time with her as possible,” Turner was quoted in the release as saying of her 90-year-old mother. “Just making sure all of her needs are being met is a real priority, especially now that she’s by herself.”
Turner helped bring several new academic programs to the university, including its first doctoral degrees during her 17 years in academic affairs.
The dean of JSU’s school of health, Christie Shelton, will take over Turner’s role as university provost. Shelton has been dean since 2013.
Joining Turner in retirement is Bill Fielding, who spent 51 years working for JSU. He joined the faculty in 1968 and was named dean in 1997.
Fielding helped JSU’s business school earn an accreditation that places it among the top five percent of business schools in the world, according to the university’s announcement.
Fielding will serve as dean until his role can be filled, the news release said.