Local schools divided on mask use after mandate ends

There were a tense few moments Thursday morning after the Calhoun County Board of Education meeting.
The meeting itself lasted only a few minutes and was over the adoption of new math textbooks, but contention briefly arose during a discussion over whether Calhoun County schools would require that students wear masks to school after the statewide mask mandate ends.
The mask mandate, put in effect to combat the spread of COVID-19, ends at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Kay Ivey announced earlier this week the next public health order will contain mostly suggestions, but not guidelines
After the meeting, Superintendent Donald Turner said that schools were following the governor’s recommendation, meaning students and faculty were not required to wear masks once the mandate ends.
Angela Morgan, the area’s Alabama Education Association representative, said teachers had reached out to her with concerns that allowing students to attend school unmasked would put them at risk.
“Teachers will be resigning because of this,” she said to Turner before walking out of the building.
Calhoun County Schools isn’t the only system in the area that is going that route, Turner said.
“We just felt like we needed to go with the governor,” he said. “Of course, we recommend masks.”
Presently, Turner said, COVID-19 numbers are “unbelievably” low in the school system. For teachers and students who want to take extra precautions, he said, schools have provided plastic dividers, face shields and masks.
“We still have a lot of opportunities to ensure they are safe,” he said.
Calhoun County teachers have also been able to take time off of work for the past two months to get vaccinated, he said.
However, mask requirements for students in Anniston and Jacksonville school districts remain in place.
Anniston school board members at a meeting earlier this month said that face coverings would still be required after students resumed in-person classes this week.
In a letter to parents, Jacksonville Superintendent Mike Newell said students would also be required to wear masks for the remainder of the school year.
“Currently, positive COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Jacksonville City Schools, and the school district would like to continue that trend,” Newell wrote.
Attempts Thursday to reach Oxford and Cleburne County school boards were unsuccessful.