Kids laugh, cheer, and high-five each other.
A man encourages a child to complete a task.
It sounds like a scene at a ballpark, but it occurred at a chalkboard in the lower level of The Life Center church in Anniston. The cheers came from peers as a young girl completed a three-digit subtraction problem. The encouragement came from pastor Eugene Leonard.
This is Camp Life, a faith-based learning camp focusing on “growth and improving essential academic and social skills.” For $75 a week, students ages 4 through 12 are taught classes in technology, arts, sports and wellness, and core subjects, like math and reading.
Three years ago, Leonard became aware of the “summer slide” when his young daughter struggled going back to school in the fall after spending her summer watching TV and playing on YouTube. His motivation was to give kids in the community a learning environment for the summer months — something not as structured as school, but still educational.
“Let’s give them some fun, but at least let them learn during the summer time so it will enhance what they are going to do when they get back to school,” Leonard said.
According to the Alabama Department of Education, the summer slide is the loss of knowledge gained in core subjects during the previous school year.
“Any time there is a break, regression of learned skills takes place, especially over a longer break,” said Melinda Staubs, head of the Curriculum and Instruction department at Jacksonville State University. “Most students will recoup but there are students at a higher disadvantage, such as students with learning disadvantages.”
Every August, teachers and parents work to get their young students out of the summer slide and back in to the school grind. While the loss of knowledge is inevitable during the three months out of the classroom, there are ways to combat a large loss.
“We look at it as a way to help the community because it is a need in the community,” Leonard said of Camp Life. “You cannot expect the teachers and the school systems to do it all by themselves.”
Camp Life runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week at The Life Center church campus, with a 6 a.m. drop-off time available for an additional fee. There are still a few spots available. Parents who want to register their kids should visit TLC Kids Academy on Facebook or call 256-405-4861.
In addition to Camp Life, Calhoun County has another outlet to combat the summer slide. Jacksonville State University provides the College for Kids, an enrichment program for children ages four through eight, at no cost.
Most days from June 3 to July 25, children can visit the Children’s Corner at Houston Cole library on JSU’s campus to attend a one-hour lecture taught by JSU professors. The subjects range from math to biology to English. Laurie Heathcock, education librarian at the Houston Cole Library, is the contact for more information. She can be reached at lheathcock@jsu.edu.
Staubs says a lot of enrichment can be done with churches and other youth centers, but some activities can occur at home, too. She encourages all parents to really challenge their children at home.
“It’s more about the actual reading and writing than a specific curriculum,” Staubs said. “Just 15 minutes a day of reading and writing would be beneficial. It doesn’t matter what the subject is.”
If the child can read chapter books, Staubs recommends those instead of short, picture-heavy books. Even hobbies as simple as journaling, scrapbooking and keeping track of an allowance or the cost of a trip to the grocery store helps keep regression down, according to Staubs.