Alabama public school third-graders who don’t have sufficient reading skills would not move on to fourth grade under proposed legislation that would dedicate more time, training and financial resources to early elementary literacy.
“If a child can’t read by third grade, their chances for retention later go up, their chances of not graduating go up,” Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, told Alabama Daily News Monday. She plans to file legislation called the Alabama Literacy Act this week.
The bill does not define how reading skills would be measured, but creates a task force to make recommendations to the Alabama State Department of Education about “comprehensive core reading and reading intervention programs, a state continuum of teacher development ... and an annual list of vetted and approved” reading assessments to measure students’ abilities.
According to a 30-page draft, the legislation will:
- Require beginning-of-year screenings of students in kindergarten through third grade to identify those who have a deficiency and create a “reading intervention program” for each student.
- Require that schools provide summer reading camps to all K-3 students identified with a reading deficiency.
- Require that beginning in 2021-22, third grade students shall demonstrate sufficient reading skills for promotion to fourth grade. There are exemptions for special needs students and students with limited English language skills. No student would be held back more than twice because of the legislation.
- Provide regional literacy specialists to give intensive support to the lowest-performing 5 percent of elementary schools in the state. Each specialist would serve only one school. Elementary schools not among the lowest 5 percent of performing schools would receive limited literacy support from an Alabama Reading Initiative regional literacy specialist assigned to multiple schools.
For teacher training, beginning in the 2020-21 academic year, public teacher preparation will require no less than nine credit hours of reading or literacy coursework, or both, based on the science of learning to read, including multi-sensory strategies in foundation reading skills.
Current teachers would also receive more professional development. Identifying and assisting students with dyslexia is mentioned several times in the draft legislation.
Collins on Monday said she’d talked to budget leaders in the State House about the need for funding for the legislation, but she didn’t yet have an exact cost.
Senate education budget committee chairman Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, is sponsoring Collins’ bill in the Senate.
“For several years, I have worked with legislative staff in drafting several different third grade holdback bills,” Orr said Monday. “None was ever filed because I always believed that to deal with this issue a bill had to be much more comprehensive for early-grade reading and less punitive. Rep. Collins has succeeded in providing a good starting point to begin this discussion in how we can improve early grade reading levels. Her bill takes a holistic approach and I am pleased to sponsor it with her.”
Sixteen states have third-grade holdback laws, including every state surrounding Alabama. Eight others allow retention but don’t require it, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Collins said the Alabama proposal is modeled after legislation Mississippi lawmakers approved in 2013 and implemented in 2014-15. Mississippi students who score in the lowest achievement level on the state annual accountability assessment are not promoted to the fourth grade.
The initial pass rate has increased every year since the test was first administered, Mississippi media have reported, rising from 85 percent in 2015 to 93 percent in 2018. Students have three chances to pass the test.
The Mississippi law has caused “great gains” in that state’s National Assessment of Education Progress scores, Collins said.
In 2017, 31 percent of Alabama fourth graders were reading at or above the “proficient” designation, according to the NAEP results. Nationally, that number was 37 percent. In Mississippi, 27 percent were at or above proficient, up from 26 percent in 2015 and 21 percent in 2013. Alabama’s percentage of proficient readers was the same in 2017 as it was in 2013.
“We want to see growth in our achievement until all our students read on grade level,” Collins said.
Collins said she’s spoken to a variety of education groups about the bill and made changes based on their feedback.
She said the bill will be in the House Education Policy Committee, which she chairs, in the next few weeks.