Lawmaker introduces bill to set dates of K-12 summer break

A Munford lawmaker has pulled back on some of the provisions of a proposal to change the dates of the summer holiday in Alabama schools.
Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, filed a bill Thursday that would require schools across the state to let students out for the summer no later than May 31 and bring them back to the classroom no earlier than the third Monday in August.
Local school boards currently set their own calendars, and Hurst faced strong opposition from school leaders in February when he first said he intended to mandate a summer break from Memorial Day to Labor Day, either by law or by constitutional amendment.
Hurst said he proposed the longer summer to get more of the state’s older high school students into summer jobs, where they could learn job skills.
“They need to learn to show up on time, to stay off the phone and to say ‘yes, sir,’ and ‘yes, ma’am,” Hurst said.
When Hurst first proposed the summer-break mandate, some schools had already voted on a 2020-21 school calendar, often with the school year beginning in early August. School boards largely opposed the measure, saying that to get in the state-mandated 180 days of instruction, they’d have to shorten some of their holiday breaks.
Those break schedules are often highly localized. Jacksonville’s city schools have often timed their breaks to match the schedule of Jacksonville State University. Talladega-area schools have long weekend breaks in April and October that coincide with race weekends.
Hurst’s bill, as filed Thursday, set up a mandated summer that’s about three weeks shorter than he originally proposed, giving schools a little more room to get in the required days. The bill would also go into effect with the 2021-22 school year, giving school boards a year to prepare.
Hurst said he made those changes as a compromise after talking to school superintendents and other educators.
“I can see where they’re coming from,” he said.
Lisa Woodard, lobbyist for School Superintendents of Alabama, said the organization was taking a “watchful waiting” approach to Hurst’s bill. She said the group sent the bill to local school boards and was awaiting their reaction.
She said school administrators would likely be relieved to see that Hurst’s bill, if it passes, would not go into effect until next year. Some school administrators earlier this year warned their staff that already-approved school calendars might change if Hurst’s proposal passed.
“A lot of people were panicking at the thought that they’d have to change their calendars,” she said.
Anniston City Schools Superintendent Ray Hill said Friday that he wasn’t sure whether the new bill would address some of his school system’s concerns with Hurst’s proposal.
“I’d have to read it carefully,” he said.