Kitty Stone students climb into safe, healthy activities

JACKSONVILLE — Kitty Stone Elementary third-grader Evan Nunnelly loves to climb, as long as he doesn’t get too far off of the ground.
A horizontal “traversing” climbing wall at the school helps him do just that.
“I am scared of heights, but I can go on this wall just fine,” Nunnelley said, after weaving between obstacles along hand and footholds down the gray wall.
The wall helps students stay active and healthy, physical education teacher Jennifer Young said, while remaining safe and confident no more than 3 feet above the ground. A red line running the length of the wall marks the height no student should climb above.
“That way, harnesses and ropes aren’t needed,” Young said, before calling out instructions and encouragement to the students. “They feel more secure. It’s not as high, there’s an adult there and there’s the mat that goes out to six feet. The challenge is to get from one end to another.”
Nunnelley’s classmate, Noelle McKerchar, said she’d rather stay closer to the ground, too.
“I like the obstacles,” she said, after ducking under a pool noodle formed into a hole to climb through. “I like that it’s closer to the ground.”
Young said she’d seen kids improve their climbing skills, strength, endurance, balance and coordination. Even social skills like patience and trust were put to the test, Young said, when students had to traverse the wall blindfolded.
The wall sits on the stage in the school gymnasium. The wall went up during the school’s spring break in 2018, Young said, just as the March 19 tornado swept through Jacksonville and damaged several homes and buildings.
“It was a welcome relief for our students,” Young said. “Timing is everything. It was definitely a blessing.”
Since then, Young said, the wall has become a favorite with students.
“It’s a different activity for them to do, and we see all different levels excel at it,” she said.