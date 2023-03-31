 Skip to main content
‘A room of imagination and dreams’

Kitty Stone opens a new wing for second-graders

Kitty Stone ribbon cutting

Students, flanked by faculty, staff and distinguished guests, cut the ribbon to open a new wing for second-graders at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville on Friday morning.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Second-grader Everly Owens danced freely in the light of big open windows in an empty classroom at Kitty Stone Elementary.

The 8-year-old was one of many students who would become the first to make use of the new second-grade wing at the elementary school.

Everly Owens

Kitty Stome second-grader Everly Owens gazes at a new playgournd through a window in the school's new wing on Friday. She says the new space at Kitty Stone is full of opportunity.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.