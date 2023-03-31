Kitty Stone opens a new wing for second-graders

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“This is a room full of imagination and dreams,” Owens told her mother as she peered out of the windows toward an unfinished playground the school is also constructing.
Students, faculty and staff, and other distinguished Jacksonville guests gathered at the entrance of the wing Friday for a ribbon-cutting and tour of the new addition, for which work began in August of 2021.
Superintendent Mike Howard told the group he was excited to show everyone the facility, though the wing still needed some finishing touches such as furniture. He said he expected the wing to be fully operational by the end of the month, and the playground outside to be completed in just a few weeks.
“We’re really excited, because the new wing represents growth for Jacksonville city. It also represents safety because you’ll see two safety rooms that are built for tornadoes, so we’re really excited about that as well,” Howard said.
Howard gave thanks to the school board, county commission, and all of Jacksonville’s residents for making the project a reality.
Board member Teresia Hall said that she was happy to see the growth not only for the schools, but for the city of Jacksonville.
“Jacksonville is a great hidden secret. I call it a hidden secret because a lot of great things are happening,” Hall said.
In total, the wing expands the school by eight second-grade classrooms, a resource room and new restroom facilities — costing a total of $3 million, according to Howard.
School Principal Brett Causey said that he was extremely appreciative of the board for the support they’ve given to the school in a time where building prices are at an all-time high.
“They were able to build and expand when we needed it the most and that just shows their commitment to us and support of us. It’s a privilege to work in this place,” Causey said. “They dealt with that through this whole process. It took a little longer but they were able to find ways to make it work.”
In addition to the new space for the second-graders, Causey said the wing frees up space in the main building for the school to offer new opportunities. It also means more opportunities for student enrollment.
“Here in Jacksonville, you know, we’re getting bigger everyday. We have new enrollment all the time and our school is just busting at the seams, it seems like,” Causey said.
