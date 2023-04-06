 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kindergarten requirement sees strong support in House committee

MONTGOMERY — Children in Alabama may soon be required to either attend kindergarten or pass a first grade entry readiness assessment test were a new bill to become law.

Sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Tuskegee, House Bill 43 would introduce a mandate for children to begin their education earlier than what is currently required. Under Alabama law, children may enter the public school system beginning in first grade.