Killingsworth touts JSU to students and parents at board meeting

A Calhoun County Board of Education meeting held at McClellan this week gave Jacksonville State University President Don Killingsworth a forum for enumerating some accomplishments and goals for his institution.
The meeting was held in the auditorium of JSU’s McClellan Center.
“JSU has the highest enrollment in its history and is close to the five-digit mark,” Killingsworth said, referring to the number of 10,000, the student population the university hopes to attain. Currently, the 2022 enrollment is listed as 9,540.
“JSU is to have four new buildings starting soon,” Killingsworth said. “That will amount to $160 million and will include a new dining hall and athletic facilities, two of which are a new recreation building and a wellness center.”
Killingsworth said there are currently 2,413 students from Calhoun County enrolled at JSU, and he told the students and parents that the university currently has 95 available degrees, and added a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
Also, JSU has the only four-year degree in the state for students who wish to go into respiratory therapy, which can lead to an in-demand career.
Students in nursing and applied engineering have 100-percent job placement opportunities upon graduation. In addition, JSU is offering one of the state’s only OSHA programs. The former Jacksonville Hospital will be open within a couple of months for JSU’s facility for students wishing to become nurses.
The setting for the school board meeting Tuesday accommodated numerous students, student groups and parents as board members recognized them for their outstanding achievements.
Before the students were called to the stage, Killingsworth thanked those who planned to attend the university and, by extension, the thousands of others in northeastern Alabama who choose JSU for their higher education needs.
The president distributed a document showing how JSU is meeting the demand for dual-enrollment courses taken by high school students. It showed that 166 students from the Calhoun County system’s seven schools are taking the courses, and that he was willing to respond to the need for additional courses that the schools may want to request.
The board thanked Killingsworth for allowing it to hold the meeting at the McClellan Center.
County schools Superintendent Jose Reyes told students the importance of maintaining relationships as they pursue their education and careers.
“I met Dr. Killingsworth when refereeing basketball,” Reyes said. “When I was the principal at Benjamin Russell High School, his mother was my secretary. Be good to the people you meet because you never know what may happen down the road. It is amazing how relationships work out.”
After Killingsworth spoke, the board passed resolutions on several routine items and passed a resolution for the 2023-24 school calendar, which is available for viewing at calhouncountyschools.com.
The following students were honored for winning various competitions:
— The TCI company’s student of the month is Jazmine Urbano from Wellborn High School.
— Ohatchee Elementary School’s STEM team, the Arrowhead Racing Team, was a runner up in the Choccolocco Park Green Prix: Bravon Smith, Davin Zavala, Kadi Whitehead, Brody Hart, Roxyn Rhinehart, Matthew Perry and Alexia Barksdale.
— This year’s county spelling bee winner, Brooks Third of Alexandria Middle School.
— A baritone singer from Alexandria High School, Parker Ragsdale, who won the 2022 All-National Honor Ensemble in National Harbor, Md., and the Pat Blackwell Music Education Award.
— The Varsity Ohatchee Cheer Squad finished fourth at Alabama 3A competition: Kaytie Tillison (captain), Lyda Elders (co-captain), Magen Brown, Dega Keith, Krisslyn Smith, Adison Carter, Makayla Maye, Katelynn Noah and Jay Wehunt. The junior varsity members are Autumn Barber (captain), Haydyn Lathers (co-captain), Abigail Blanks (co-captain), Mollee Barnes, Macy Collum, Marleigh Crim, Addilynn Yancey, Addison Bryant, Bentley Gallahar and Lexi Leece.
— The Wellborn High School Cheer Squad won the Regional Cheer Competition and the opportunity to compete in the state competition: McKinleigh Burns, Braelyn Bean, Meazia Thomas, Bentley Bean, Alyssa Layton and Delana Stephens, Maci Maxwell, Gabby Tignor, Makaiyah Amberson, Chloe Screws and Autumn Parsons.
— The Weaver High School Girls Wrestling Team placed third in the state wrestling competition behind two 7A teams: Lena Johannson (3-time state champion), Ali Anderson (state runner up), Mariah Johannson(state runner up), Kira Benson, Jaylee Carter, Kynlee Fulmer, Kallie Mayfield, Trinity Carter, Haylei Hooks and Brianna Horn.
— The White Plains High School State Cross-Country Champion: Maddyn Conn.
Board chairman Tobi Burt thanked all the teachers and coaches for the work they do to help students.