Killingsworth inaugurated as 13th president of JSU

Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey is given an Honorary Doctor of Letters before Dr. Don Killingsworth is installed as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
JACKSONVILLE — Don Killingsworth was officially — finally — inaugurated as president of Jacksonville State University Friday morning, as the 13th president in the school’s 138-year history.
Killingsworth, a former JSU student, longtime JSU employee and career educator, took over acting presidential duties at the university in October 2019, as the university was still recovering from a tornado that crashed through campus and tore apart Merrill Hall and the Alumni House. He was officially hired in June, just three months after COVID-19 began its crawl across the country. In the aftermath, his transition to the presidential office became one more event in a hailstorm of events.
Friday morning, though, COVID had calmed enough to allow an inauguration ceremony at Pete Mathews Coliseum. And for all the event’s regality — performances by the university Chamber Winds and Chamber singers, music major Nathaniel Burch’s operatic national anthem, reverent benedictions by church leaders and even an appearance from the school’s ceremonial mace — Killingsworth impressed as a regular guy there to do a job, and do it well.
When he finally spoke near the ceremony’s end, he first thanked the school’s students. Then he wished provost Christie Shelton a happy birthday. When he thanked his family, he paused for a moment.
“Sorry,” Killingsworth said into the microphone. “I got emotional.”
He shared a story from 1994, his first year at the school, when he “had a bit too much fun” and his grades started to slip. Past president Bill Meehan was at that time a student advisor. Killingsworth recalled Meehan’s words to him about his academic performance.
“Bill Meehan took me aside and, no joke, said, ‘Mr. Killingsworth, maybe college is not for you.’”
The crowd — which included students, alumni, university dignitaries and school staff — enjoyed a good laugh at the irony. Killingsworth’s grades did improve and never again faltered, he said.
At the ceremony, Killingsworth also conferred an honorary doctorate on Gov. Kay Ivey, who attended the inauguration and congratulated the president for his hard work and new role.
“For almost two decades, Dr. Killingsworth has been a fierce advocate for Jacksonville State University in our state’s capital city of Montgomery,” Ivey said. “He has shown time and time again that he can always be relied on to do what’s best for this university and its students.”
Killingsworth said he planned to work to keep the school as accessible as possible to students, in terms of cost and in respect to diversity. When he was a student and getting by on wages from Top O’ the River in Gadsden, he came up short one semester and had to take out a title loan on his car, he said. He told the audience the story, he said, to illustrate the financial issues facing young people even then.
“We must not lose sight of our students and where we come from,” Killingsworth said.
Dr. Don Killingsworth wife, Kristi and their children watch as he is installed as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Dr. Don Killingsworth children Collins and Jack Killingsworth fist bump a member of the JSU faculty as they watch as he is installed as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
International flags are brought into the coliseum during the inauguration of Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Dr. Don Killingsworth speaks during his inauguration as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
International flags are brought into the coliseum during the inauguration of Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The start of the inauguration of Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
A large crowd attended the inauguration of Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr as the thirteenth president of Jacksonville State University. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
