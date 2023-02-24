 Skip to main content
K-12 asks for $984 million in new funding, calls on Congress to extend spending deadlines

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey shares a presentation on his department's 2024 budget requests to a joint legislative budget committee at the Alabama State House on Thursday.

As Alabama state leaders ramp up budget discussions, Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey presented his department's funding requests during a budget hearing on Thursday, asking for an additional $984 million in new funding in the next fiscal year.

Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers last year approved a record $8.2 billion education budget for public K-12 and higher education institutions. On Thursday, several agencies outlined their need for more money in 2024.