Judge stops supervision of Calhoun County Schools in desegregation case

Over the objections of local black leaders, U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon released Calhoun County Schools from the desegregation court order that has ensured federal monitoring of schools for the past five decades.
Axon, speaking at the end of a three-hour hearing at the federal courthouse in Anniston, cited the school system’s recent efforts to improve school discipline and hiring of black teachers — and a desire to get federal judges out of local affairs.
“The most undemocratic thing about the system is me,” Axon said.
The county school system is the largest of five school systems inside Calhoun County, and it serves only students who live outside the four cities — Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville and Piedmont — that have their own school systems.
That school system looks different than it did in 1971, the year of the most significant court order governing Calhoun County. All-black schools such as Thankful and Calhoun County Training School were closed within a decade of the ruling. No county schools are all-white or all-black, though diversity is uneven across the system. Students of color make up nearly half the student body at schools in Saks, according to state records, while they’re less than 10 percent of the student body at Pleasant Valley.
The school system was released from most of the mandates of the court order in 2015, but until Wednesday’s hearing, the court still monitored the school system’s efforts to hire a diverse workforce and to make sure discipline was delivered without racial bias.
On the witness stand Wednesday, current and former school officials outlined the school system’s efforts to address those issues. Former deputy superintendent Holly Box said the school system has seen fewer disciplinary problems — and fewer disparities in discipline between white and black students — since it established reforms in 2015.
The school system set up a single policy handbook for use countywide, collected data that allowed them to spot racial disparities in discipline when they popped up, and rethought the use of out-of-school suspensions, which Box said were compounding the problems of students who were disciplined.
“When you come back to school after a suspension, you shouldn’t have a zero on top of that,” Box said.
Box acknowledged that the school system’s efforts to hire black teachers have met with less success. In 2015, 6 percent of the system’s teachers were black. That number is unchanged today, despite court-ordered efforts to recruit more teachers from historically-black colleges.
“We were having trouble getting teachers to take the jobs when we offered them,” Box said. She said black teachers are being sought by many school systems across the South, while the local area often isn’t attractive in comparison to places “with a theater on every block.”
“It really is hard to convince someone who is young, 23 or 24, who could move to Birmingham or Atlanta and be paid more money,” she said.
Long history
Local black leaders told the judge they worried that without court monitoring, the school system would slip back toward its old ways.
“There are still people out there who want to separate us who don’t want black kids to go to school with white kids,” said Rev. Freddie Rimpsey, an Anniston activist.
Like others who spoke, Rimpsey was himself a product of Anniston’s segregated schools. He recalled his days at Carver High in Anniston, where the football uniforms were hand-me-downs from all-white Anniston High, with players using spray paint to convert the helmets to Carvers’ maroon-and-gold colors.
State Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston, graduated from Carver the year Brown vs. Board was handed down. She went on to teach at Weaver High School, in a newly-integrated county school system. Boyd said she worried that movements toward school privatization and charters could be used to resegregate schools, if done without court oversight.
“There are hidden agendas for this today, and I would be remiss if I didn’t say so,” she said.
Anniston City Councilman Ben Little said there was clear evidence the school system hadn’t changed enough.
“To see how far we have come, all you have to do is look at the representation on the school board,” he said.
No African American has ever been elected to the county school board — despite a court ruling in the 1980s that set up an unusual electoral system to make black representation more likely. Candidates run at-large and the top seven vote-getters take seats on the school board.
Anniston City Councilman David Reddick talked about going to school at Anniston High and watching his white friends disappear from the school as white residents abandoned the system. He pointed out the existence of multiple unincorporated areas inside the city limits of majority-black Anniston, where kids attend county schools.
No going back
The U.S. Department of Justice didn’t oppose the county’s motion to end court monitoring. Earnestine Sapp, the Tuskegee civil rights lawyer who has litigated the Calhoun County since the 1970s, also said in court documents that her clients didn’t oppose the motion but reserved the right to object.
In court on Wednesday, Sapp questioned county school officials about their plans to keep up reform efforts after the court order is lifted.
“How easy is it to revert, or to change the policies you’ve made?” Sapp asked.
Box, the former deputy superintendent, said changes in the culture of the school made going back impossible.
Sapp asked Box if the school system held regular meetings with the public to discuss its desegregation efforts. Box said no.
“Have you had any civil rights complaints within the last year?” Sapp asked current deputy superintendent Summer Davis.
Davis asked Sapp to define “civil rights complaint.” Sapp asked her if she’d heard a report, in October, of white students wearing pillowcases on their heads at a White Plains school.
Davis said she was unaware of any such complaint. Superintendent Donald Turner, speaking to a reporter after the hearing, he had not heard of an incident of that sort. Sapp, after the meeting, said she heard about the alleged incident in a call from a Calhoun County woman before the hearing. She said she asked the woman to speak at the hearing, but the woman didn’t show up.
Before ruling on the case, Axon thanked Sapp for her work on desegregation cases in the state.
“How long have you been representing these plaintiffs?” Axon asked.
“You don’t want to go there,” joked Sapp. She said she’d been on the case for 43 years.
Axon has been on the bench since 2018, appointed by President Donald Trump. She said she found the comments from community members “well reasoned” and understood why people who endured racial discrimination would fear the return of segregation.
“But we can’t let fear stand in the way of democracy,” Axon said.
Boyd, the Anniston lawmaker, said after the ruling that she had mixed feelings about the ruling. As a former county teacher, she said, she respected the system’s efforts. She said she wished the community was more attractive to teachers.
“I guess it’s OK here, but this shouldn’t happen in Anniston,” she said.
Much of the racial divide in local schools today lies along district lines, with the Anniston system largely black and most other systems majority white. Anniston school leaders haven’t filed for release from their court order, largely because it blocks outside interventions that school leaders don’t want. Most recently, the court order came into play in the debate about possible deannexation of Anniston’s Ward 4.
Three members of Anniston’s school board sat in on the Wednesday hearing.
“I wanted to see what this process looks like,” said Joan Frazier, a current school board member and former superintendent of Anniston schools.
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner said the ruling would free the county to try new things, such as allowing out-of-district students to use the county’s virtual school. He said the district is committed to continuing to work on teacher diversity and discipline.
“We’re not going backwards,” Turner said.