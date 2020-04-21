JSU won’t buy Brookstone building after all

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
“This last week that fell through,” Daugette said, teleconferencing with other board members. “That’s not an action item we need to do today.”
Acting university President Don Killingsworth, board Chairman Randall Jones and members of the president’s cabinet were also tuned in, meeting physically on the fifth floor of the stadium with masks, gloves and social distancing measures taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was the first since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
James Brigham, senior vice president of finance and administration, briefly expanded on the decision, though mentioned no specifics about why the purchase had been canceled.
“It ended up not being a good alternative for the university, so we’re walking away from that right now and looking for some other alternatives on the southern campus,” Brigham said.
Attempts to reach school officials for more detail on the decision were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon.
Much of the rest of the meeting was devoted to updates about programs affected by COVID-19.
According to school provost Christie Shelton, the first speaker to address the board, colleges across the country are relaxing enrollment policies when it comes to the SAT and ACT, tests often taken by high school students in the spring and early summer, “so students who haven’t had the ability to take those tests will not be denied admission,” she said.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines intended to slow its spread have led standardized testing organizations like the College Board and ACTto cancel or postpone testing dates and test makeup datesat least through May. Students who didn’t take the tests last year, or in early March, will have missed their window for including those scores with college applications.
A student’s GPA will become a central factor in enrollment, Shelton explained to the board; students with a 3.0 and above will be “unconditionally admitted,” she said, with tutoring and other provisions for those at lower GPAs. Board members voted in favor of the resolution.
The gamecock logo is smushed over to one side, barely recognizable, more Rorschach test than fighting bird. The red color isn’t JSU red. It’s more like Alabama crimson or the shade of coagulated blood.
The board also approved three possible license plate designs that will be up for approval from students soon, according to school spokeswoman Buffy Lockette. After locals vote to choose their favorite design, she said, it will become the school’s new fundraising license plate. Voting will start Thursday atwww.jsu.edu/cartag, and is open to the public.
JSU Athletic Director Greg Seitz speaks during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Board Chairman Randall Jones looks over one of three proposed new JSU car tags during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Acting JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth listens to Dr. Christie Shelton during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JSU acting President Dr Don Killingsworth and Board of Trustee Chairman Randall Jones during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Dr. Charles Lewis speaks during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Acting JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth listens to Dr. Christie Shelton during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Bottles of hand sanitizers were plentiful during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JSU SGA VP Stephen Sharp listens during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Board Chairman Randall Jones makes a point during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Board Chairman Randall Jones and acting President Don Killingsworth listen to Christie Shelton during the Jacksonville State University board of trustees meeting at Meehan Hall on Tuesday.
Audience members listen during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JSU acting President Dr Don Killingsworth and Board of Trustee Chairman Randall Jones during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
JSU Board of Trustee Chairman Randall Jones during the JSU board of trustee meeting on the 5th floor of Meehan Hall/Stadium Towers on the JSU campus. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
