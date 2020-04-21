You are the owner of this article.
JSU won’t buy Brookstone building after all

Deal for physicians’ offices at former hospital site falls through, officials say

The JSU Board of Trustees in January voted to purchase Brookstone Physician Center to combine with former RMC Jacksonville for a new nursing campus. O Tuesday, officials said the purchase was off.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University decided not to buy the Brookstone Physician Center, a purchase approved by its board of trustees in January, a board member announced Tuesday. 

Jacksonville State University trustee Clarence Daugette briefly announced during the board’s quarterly meeting that the deal to purchase the building, located just beside Alabama 21 at the south end of town, for $2.6 million from Wisconsin-based Physicians Realty Trust had been canceled. 

“This last week that fell through,” Daugette said, teleconferencing with other board members. “That’s not an action item we need to do today.” 

Acting university President Don Killingsworth, board Chairman Randall Jones and members of the president’s cabinet were also tuned in, meeting physically on the fifth floor of the stadium with masks, gloves and social distancing measures taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was the first since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Brookstone building had been intended to help house the university’s nursing and health programs, which had been located at Wallace Hall until the March 2018 tornado damaged the building — along with many other structures — and left it unusable. The school owns the former RMC Jacksonville hospital, which was donated to the school by Anniston-based Regional Medical Center after the tornado, and sits just beside the Brookstone building. 

Atop the building’s purchase price was another $5 million in upgrades. The school already leases the top floor, where its logo can be seen on the outside of the building.  

James Brigham, senior vice president of finance and administration, briefly expanded on the decision, though mentioned no specifics about why the purchase had been canceled.

“It ended up not being a good alternative for the university, so we’re walking away from that right now and looking for some other alternatives on the southern campus,” Brigham said. 

Attempts to reach school officials for more detail on the decision were unsuccessful Tuesday afternoon. 

Much of the rest of the meeting was devoted to updates about programs affected by COVID-19. 

According to school provost Christie Shelton, the first speaker to address the board, colleges across the country are relaxing enrollment policies when it comes to the SAT and ACT, tests often taken by high school students in the spring and early summer, “so students who haven’t had the ability to take those tests will not be denied admission,” she said. 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines intended to slow its spread have led standardized testing organizations like the College Board and ACT to cancel or postpone testing dates and test makeup dates at least through May. Students who didn’t take the tests last year, or in early March, will have missed their window for including those scores with college applications. 

A student’s GPA will become a central factor in enrollment, Shelton explained to the board; students with a 3.0 and above will be “unconditionally admitted,” she said, with tutoring and other provisions for those at lower GPAs. Board members voted in favor of the resolution. 

The board also approved three possible license plate designs that will be up for approval from students soon, according to school spokeswoman Buffy Lockette. After locals vote to choose their favorite design, she said, it will become the school’s new fundraising license plate. Voting will start Thursday at www.jsu.edu/cartag, and is open to the public.

