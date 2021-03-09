JSU will inaugurate Killingsworth as its 13th president in April

Jacksonville State University will inaugurate Dr. Don C. Killingsworth as its 13th president on April 9.
The Jacksonville State University board of trustees appointed Killingsworth to the job this past June, after he spent nine months serving as acting president following the departure of former president John Beehler.
Killingsworth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from JSU and began working at the school in 2002 as coordinator of academic advisement, according to a news release from JSU.
He was later named director of government relations, then chief government relations and community engagement officer. He received his doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Alabama in 2016.
Killingsworth is committed to strengthening the university’s “town and gown” relationship with the city of Jacksonville, the release stated.
The university will host several public events related to the inauguration ceremony:
April 3, family fun day: There will be an Egg-stravaganza Color Run at 7:30 a.m. in front of Angle Hall. The cost is $25, with proceeds benefiting the student scholarship fund. At 2 p.m., kids ages 10 and younger are invited to the President’s House for an egg hunt, coloring with Cocky, a petting zoo, Kona Ice and more. While the event is free, registration is required. Sign up for the color run or egg hunt at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/kQ6HBA?vid=h5hyc.
April 6, drive-thru food drive: In addition to a student-led community cleanup, a drive-thru canned food drive will be held at First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville from 1-4 p.m., supporting the food banks at the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center and the Gamecock Market.
April 9, inauguration ceremony: The ceremony will be held at Pete Mathews Coliseum at 10 a.m., followed by a reception on the fifth floor of Meehan Hall at noon. Please RSVP to attend by March 12 at www.jsu.edu/inauguration/rsvp.