Jacksonville State University’s board of trustees plans an emergency meeting Saturday to hear an evaluation of JSU President John Beehler and discuss possible litigation and Title IX investigations, according to a public notice.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on the eighth floor of the Houston Cole Library on JSU’s campus.
According to a notice posted online with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, trustees are set to discuss “matters involving litigation or that could likely involve litigation” and review “the status of any Title IX investigation that may be underway at the time,” in addition to hearing the annual evaluation of Beehler, which is required by contract.
The meeting is set to follow a gathering of the board’s evaluation committee at 11 a.m. at the same location to conduct the evaluation of Beehler. Findings and a recommendation from the evaluation committee meeting, according to a separate notice, will then be presented to the entire board of trustees at the 1 p.m. meeting.
“Annually, the president is reviewed by the board, and at that annual review, the board can extend his contract,” Sam Monk, JSU’s general counsel, said Tuesday afternoon.
Beehler was hired in 2015 after a 10-month search for a candidate to succeed the retiring Bill Meehan, who spent 16 years as president of the university. Beehler was initially given a three-year contract at $300,000 per year.
Beehler’s contract requires annual evaluations by the board, after which his contract is automatically extended by a year unless the board notifies him otherwise within 30 days of the evaluation.
“In the past, they’ve announced that the president’s contract has been extended,” Monk said.
Of the other two agenda items listed in the notice, Monk said they are chances for trustees to find out more details about university dealings.
“We normally get questions on Title IX, and this is a chance for the board to ask any questions they have,” he said.
Title IX is a section of U.S. education law concerning gender-based discrimination; it often applies to complaints of sexual assault or harassment on college campuses, as well as parity between men’s and women’s athletic programs.
Alabama’s open-meetings law requires most public bodies like the board of trustees provide at least seven days’ notice to the public of their meetings. Emergency meetings require less notice.