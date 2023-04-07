 Skip to main content
JSU to hold Holocaust memorial program

Each year, Jacksonville State University hosts a program to honor those who lost their lives during the Holocaust. This year’s program will take place on April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Merrill Hall Auditorium.

Started in 1982 by a group of students from JSU’s Wesley Foundation, the university’s Holocaust Remembrance Program is intended to educate new generations about World War II and the Nazis’ attempt to exterminate a race of people.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.