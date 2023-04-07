JSU to hold Holocaust memorial program

Each year, Jacksonville State University hosts a program to honor those who lost their lives during the Holocaust. This year’s program will take place on April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Merrill Hall Auditorium.
Started in 1982 by a group of students from JSU’s Wesley Foundation, the university’s Holocaust Remembrance Program is intended to educate new generations about World War II and the Nazis’ attempt to exterminate a race of people.
The program is free and all are encouraged to attend. According to event coordinators Matthew Hill and Karlie Johnson, this year’s featured speaker, Ms. Brenda Hancock, is a second generation Holocaust survivor who will tell her family’s story.
“We are greatly looking forward to her sharing her family’s story of survival and courage with our campus and community,” Hill and Johnson stated in an email. “Last year being our first time back in person since the pandemic began in March 2020 we had a wonderful attendance for our 2022 program. We look forward to welcoming new and returning attendees for this year’s program to hear Ms. Hancock’s family story.”
Hancock’s mother, Nicole (Cecile Widerman) Holland, and her uncle, Robert (Widerman) Clary, survived the Nazi regime during the height of WWII in France. While her mother was able to escape capture and went on to fight in the French Resistance, her uncle was captured along with 13 other immediate family members. After being imprisoned in concentration camps for 31 months, Clary was the only survivor of the 14 captured, according to information from JSU’s event page.
In addition to Hancock’s story, the event will feature a writing competition held by the university’s English Department.
Hill and Johnson said that the school has “reimagined the Imagining the Holocaust Writing Contest for middle and high school students,” to include several new categories.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in both the middle and high school categories ranging from $50 - $150. In addition, the program also opens up opportunities for middle and high school teachers and “teaching circles” to apply for grants for class materials to assist in teaching Holocaust history.
The event prior to 2020 was widely attended, and has had a profound effect on those who attend. Johnson told an Anniston Star reporter last year that attending one such event while she was a student at JSU was the reason she wanted to take part in organizing it.
“It was spring of 2005, and I saw a couple who were both Holocaust survivors and they shared their stories,” Johnson said that year. “I sat there and listened to these two people tell their story, and I was forever changed.”
Many of those who attended last year’s event spoke to Hill and Johnson of its significance, they said.
“People mentioned how impactful the JSU Holocaust Remembrance program was to them. Having this knowledge, the committee continues its mission to bring forth educational awareness on the Holocaust so that generations of now and the future will learn its lessons so that such a tragedy will never happen again,” the two stated.
Both Hill and Johnson organized the remembrance event last year as well, and when asked what they might do differently in this year’s event, they said, “We had a wonderful attendance last year and are working to keep the momentum going forward.”
