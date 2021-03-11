JSU returning to ‘traditional’ class structures

Jacksonville State University students can expect more in-person activities and relaxed restrictions during the upcoming fall semester, which begins on Aug. 18.
According to a news release from the school, JSU plans to begin increasing the number of in-person classes and allowing more students inside classrooms incrementally, beginning this summer.
“With the downward trends and projections in COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations in our region, as well as the increasing availability of vaccines, we hope to give our students a more traditional college experience again,” JSU President Don Killingsworth was quoted as saying.
Currently, JSU’s classrooms are set up for social distancing, masks are available in the buildings and virtual learning options are available, per the school’s website.
The school will follow all government health mandates and is relying on its COVID-19 task force for guidance on how to operate safely, officials said.