JSU Professor named a Fulbright US Scholar

David Thornton

Jacksonville State University Professor of Computer Science Dr. David Thornton is named a Fulbright U.S. Scholar. As a visiting Fulbright professor, Thornton will spend a semester teaching in Austria at Graz University of Technology and assisting with virtual reality and gamification development.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Dr. David Thornton is a professor of computer science at Jacksonville State University. He is also an avid gamer.

It is that passion for games along with a tremendous aptitude for mathematics and computing sciences that landed him the coveted honor as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2023-2024 for Austria.

