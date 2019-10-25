Jacksonville State University has tabbed two new deans to helm the school’s health and business programs, according to releases by the university.
Tracey Matthews has been selected to lead the School of Health Professions and Wellness, while Steven McClung is set to take over the School of Business and Industry. Both will begin their new roles in January.
Matthews takes over the role of Christie Shelton, who has continued to serve as dean since taking up her new job as provost and vice president of academic affairs in June. Shelton was promoted to provost following Rebecca Turner’s retirement from the role. Matthews arrives at JSU from Springfield College in Massachusetts, where she was dean of the School of Physical Education, Performance and Sport Leadership.
“I am thrilled to be leading such a dynamic and talented school,” Dr. Matthews was quoted as saying in a release. “I am looking forward to working with the entire school to improve on our many talented programs and move the school to the next level.”
McClung’s arrival comes due to the upcoming retirement of Bill Fielding, who has worked at JSU since 1968 and served as dean since 1997. Fielding announced his intent to retire in March.
McClung previously worked as the senior associate dean of the Stetson School of Business and Economics at Mercer University for eight years after serving as an associate professor at Florida State University’s College of Communication and Information.
“It’s my honor to serve as the next dean of the SBI at Jacksonville State University,” McClung was quoted as saying in a release. “During the interview process I was impressed by the friendliness and support I was given. I look forward to my start in January and believe that we are positioned well for a bright future at JSU. My wife, Kathy, and I are looking forward to being part of the community and the university.”
Matthews will oversee the departments of nursing, respiratory therapy and kinesiology in her role, while McClung takes charge of the departments of applied engineering, communication, management and marketing, and finance, economics and accounting.