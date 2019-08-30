When renovation concludes on the home of Jacksonville State University’s music programs, Mason Hall, your name could be included inside.
JSU’s David L. Walters Department of Music is selling seats in the new recital hall inside the building. The fundraiser, called “Take A Seat,” allows donors to purchase a chair, upon which an engraved plaque will be affixed honoring the donation. The money raised by the fundraiser will go directly to purchasing the seats, according to Kim Dalesandro, a university development officer.
“They're literally purchasing the seat. We want to use that to pay for and install nice, movie theater seats in the recital hall,” said Dalesandro. “We thought, instead of putting metal folding chairs in there, why not make it nice."
For $300 a premium seat in the middle section of the hall can be purchased, while all other seats can be had for $250. A total of 183 seats will be available.
According to Dalesandro, the purchasing of a seat is strictly in naming rights — it doesn’t reserve the seat for performances once the building opens up.
“It can be a way to remember somebody or just get your name into Mason Hall,” Dalesandro said.
It’s a cheaper alternative, Dalesandro said, than the large donations that are usually required to land one's name on university properties.
"Not everyone can muster up a million dollars, but $250 is a lot more doable," Dalesandro joked.
“It's a super fun thing, and they're selling fast already,” said Tony McCutchen, head of JSU's music department.
Mason Hall has been closed since the tornado last year damaged the building along with several other campus building. The university took the opportunity to undertake renovations along with the necessary repairs.
Since then, the music department has been scattered across campus and community, with classes being held in several JSU buildings, and even some local churches.
McCutchen said progress is being made on the building, but it is not quite ready for the original goal of a fall move-in.
"As far as I know, they're at least 80 percent done," McCutchen said. "There's been no hard date, but we hope to be moving in by December."
The new recital hall is one of several upgrades being made to the renovated facility, going along with better soundproofing, more room and a new student lounge. JSU had 294 music majors in fall 2018, according to the university's fact book.
Dalesandro said the recital hall will be an upgrade over the performance facilities housed in Mason before the storm, especially if they are able to add the seating.
"If it works out, the alumni and community will have made a very nice place for the students to use," Dalesandro said.
Interested potential seat buyers can find more information by texting TakeASeat to 91999 or visiting //bit.ly/2ZyQsD4.