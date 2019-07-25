Jacksonville State University will hand out diplomas to graduating students next week, but some substantially smaller scholars received their diplomas at Thursday’s JSU College for Kids graduation.
The College for Kids is a summer lecture series hosted by the children’s corner at the university’s Houston Cole Library. Children ages 4 to 7 learned from 23 different lessons — one per day — taught by JSU faculty and staff.
Kids who attended at least four lectures were invited Thursday to shake the gloved chicken fingers of JSU mascot Cocky and receive a diploma, while students who made it to five lectures graduated with honors.
Jackson Green, one of the new graduates of kids college, said he liked the opportunity to learn.
“I liked coming here and watching everybody and learning stuff,” Jackson said.
Brandie Green, Jackson’s mother, said the variety of topics drew Jackson to want to come back.
“We have enjoyed it because there has been a wide variety of programs offered,” Green said. “He’s gotten to see something different, something unique, and learn something new every time we’ve come.”
JSU education librarian Laurie Heathcock, known to the kids as “Laurie the librarian,” heads up the program that she says reached 151 children this year.
“We’ve put on a lot of lessons,” Heathcock said. “We’ve had business, drama and even emergency management.”
JSU drama professor Jeffrey Nichols even dropped by in one lecture to teach about film, helping the kids put on a performance as well as work cameras, make props and operate sound systems.
Jackson said his favorite lesson was one exploring stress management for kids.
2019 was year two for the program, and Heathcock said she’s still learning how to help the kids learn.
“Some lessons were a little difficult, some were too easy,” Heathcock said. “We’re still working on fine-tuning everything.”
During the ceremony, a quiz show designed and moderated by student Mitch Conroy tested what kids learned throughout the year.
Heathcock gave out awards for winners as well as other accomplishments.
Students who attended the most lectures were given foam swords Heathcock called “the JSU swords of knowledge.”
While the subject matter is not advanced, Heathcock said the program helps give kids the basics, both of the lectures and of academic success.
“I ask them what makes a good college student,” Heathcock said. “They answer, ‘listen, ask questions and read.’”
Just before the new graduates received diplomas, Heathcock had them recite it one more time.
“Maybe we’ll see them as college students one day,” Heathcock said. “But it’s nice to know they won’t be intimidated by it and they’ll know libraries are relevant and useful for them.”