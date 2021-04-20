JSU implementing ‘block’ tuition next fall

Jacksonville State University restructured its tuition rates beginning next fall, the school announced Tuesday.
During a quarterly board of trustees meeting, the board voted to implement a block tuition rate for freshmen and sophomores who take between 12 and 18 hours per term. Upperclassmen will also be able to opt-in to the block rate.
Block rate tuition will be set at $4,860 per term for in-state students and $9,720 for out-of-state students. For students who aren’t charged the block rate, tuition will remain at $324 per credit hour.
Board members said they made the change hoping students could graduate faster while saving money.
“Every conversation we’ve had was to do what’s best for the students,” trustee Anthony Smoke said during the meeting.
According to a news release from the school, JSU students take an average of five to six years to graduate with a bachelor’s degree and take an average of 12 hours per term, the minimum to be considered a full-time student.
The new block rate will not raise tuition, which has been the same for the past three years, officials said.
University President Don Killingsworth said after the meeting the school charged block tuition when he was a student, which enabled him to take more classes at the same rate.
“I appreciate that the block allowed me to take extra classes,” he said.
In other business, the board of trustees:
— approved the establishment of a doctorate of education program.
— began looking into building a new on-campus residence facility
— renamed JSU’s schools to colleges. Killingsworth said using colleges instead of schools sounded more prestigious and opened those programs up to more grant money.
— Heard a presentation from the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Kaleb Littlejohn, the director of the Alabama Investigator’s Academy, which started in February, about the new program. The academy is one of two of its kind in the United States and, they said, has already been contacted by other states interested in starting similar programs.