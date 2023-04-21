 Skip to main content
JSU Holocaust Remembrance speaker tells of her family’s history

Public talks and writings help Brenda Hancock share their stories

Thirteen close family members of Brenda Hancock, 74, died during the Holocaust, and she lost about two dozen extended family members.

She never learned what happened to most of them, she told the 80 or so attendees at Jacksonville State University’s annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Brenda Cook Holocaust Remembrance JSU

Brenda Hancock, right, speaks at the Days of Remembrance event during the annual Holocaust program at Jacksonville State University. Her granddaughter, Niki Sullivan, assisted her by showing photos of Hancock’s family members as they appeared during the Holocaust. Niki is named after her great-grandmother, Nicole Holland, who after the war married an American soldier and came to live in Texas where she raised Hancock and her other children.
Robert Clary book

The late actor Robert Clary of ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ was Brenda Hancock’s uncle. She spoke on Tuesday evening about him and his book about being in a concentration camp and then coming to America to become an actor. Clary died in November at age 96. In his latter years, he traveled to speak about his book, ‘From Concentration Camp to Hogan’s Heroes.’

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 