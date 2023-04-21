JSU Holocaust Remembrance speaker tells of her family’s history

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Brenda Hancock, right, speaks at the Days of Remembrance event during the annual Holocaust program at Jacksonville State University. Her granddaughter, Niki Sullivan, assisted her by showing photos of Hancock’s family members as they appeared during the Holocaust. Niki is named after her great-grandmother, Nicole Holland, who after the war married an American soldier and came to live in Texas where she raised Hancock and her other children.
The late actor Robert Clary of ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ was Brenda Hancock’s uncle. She spoke on Tuesday evening about him and his book about being in a concentration camp and then coming to America to become an actor. Clary died in November at age 96. In his latter years, he traveled to speak about his book, ‘From Concentration Camp to Hogan’s Heroes.’
Thirteen close family members of Brenda Hancock, 74, died during the Holocaust, and she lost about two dozen extended family members.
She never learned what happened to most of them, she told the 80 or so attendees at Jacksonville State University’s annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.
She also said she didn’t understand until years later the depth of some of her family’s involvement in the Resistance against the Nazis. After gaining that knowledge she felt an urge to express the pain she felt, and as a longtime teacher of English, she had the skills to write her family’s stories.
Out of the experience came a long narrative poem, “The Rebuilding of Nick,” and two books dedicated to her family. Also, she often promotes a book by her mother’s late brother, Robert Widerman. After his release from a concentration camp, he moved to the United States and became an actor using the name Robert Clary. He was best known as Corporal LeBeau on the 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes.”
Hancock’s first published book, “One of the Lucky Ones,” is about her mother, Nicole “Nick” Widerman Holland, who escaped being seized as a prisoner during several fortunate circumstances; only a few other members of Hancock’s family managed to escape the Nazis as they searched for family members.
As Hancock grew up in Texas, she knew mother was different from other mothers because of her heavy French accent. She had heard many of her mother’s stories, but it wasn’t until Widerman visited his sister’s home in 1963 after his World War II experiences and told Hancock that her mother was Jewish.
Hancock was 14 years old, and her mother’s stories began making sense. Eventually, she realized her mother had likely endangered her life dodging the Nazis and helping the Resistance. Later in life, Hancock began writing down the stories, especially during the last few years of her mother’s life.
Hancock’s Uncle Robert had been spared death in the concentration camps because of his ability to sing and entertain. In 1945, the Allies liberated those in concentration camps, and Widerman decided to go to America. He changed his name to Robert Clary and fulfilled his dream about becoming a television star. Regardless of his celebrity status, for years he did not speak of the horrors he had experienced and seen during the Holocaust, but eventually he wrote the book, “From the Holocaust to Hogan’s Heroes.”
After retirement, he began traveling and sharing his story about being a political prisoner in World War II.
The second book Hancock wrote, “Talent Luck Courage,” contrasts, in rotating chapters, the parallels that her mother and uncle experienced during the war.
Hancock’s third book is about her Aunt Helene who, as a girl, had not been afraid of the Nazis and often expressed her anger against them in small ways, such as walking past Germans guards to give cigarettes to French POWs the guards had captured. Also, she sometimes defied the nightly curfew the Germans set and came home late without repercussions.
After Helene was captured in 1942, none of the surviving family members ever learned what happened to her. When Hancock in later years began searching for her records, the only clue she knew was that her mother had once heard Helene was sent to an experimental lab run by the Germans, although there was no evidence of the rumor.
The book, “Little Sparrow: The Fighting Spirit of Helene in the Holocaust,” is a fictionalized account of who Helene was and aspired to be. Hancock is retired from teaching and speaks at other Holocaust events three to four times a year. She lives in Chelsea, southeast of Birmingham.