JSU hires new attorney

Jacksonville State University has a new attorney, school officials announced Tuesday.
JSU board of trustees chairman Randy Jones announced attorney Greg Harley had been hired as the school’s general counsel, replacing Sam Monk after his retirement.
According to Jones, Harley graduated from JSU in 1988, and played tennis during his college career.
“You sleep better at night when your client is someone you love so much,” Harley said at that morning’s board of trustees meeting.
Jones said Harley had developed a solid reputation as an attorney, and he had hoped to draw him back to JSU when Monk left.
Harley, an Atlanta native, said he loved the campus’ close-knit atmosphere and friendliness, and he was glad to start a new chapter of his career here.
“I’m just honored to be representing JSU,” Harley said, “It’s certainly a challenging time in higher education law to ensure we’re complying with state and federal regulations."