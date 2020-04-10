JSU, Gadsden State announce commencement dates, other polices for summer

Local colleges Thursday announced new dates for commencement ceremonies which have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak.
Jacksonville State University acting President Don Killingsworth addressed students through Instagram Live on Thursday night, along with university provost Christie Shelton, in a question-and-answer session through the social media platform’s smartphone app.
According to Killingsworth, spring commencement, which had to be postponed to maintain social distancing guidelines enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled to either July 31 or Aug. 1. One date will be for summer graduates and the other for spring graduates, though which is which has yet to be decided.
“You deserve a day you can walk across the stage, graduates, and we’re going to make that happen for you,” Killingsworth told about 150 viewers.
Gadsden State Community College, which has a campus in Calhoun County, will also have two dates for spring and summer commencement, according to a release sent Thursday. Spring and summer graduates can choose between Aug. 10 at the Oxford Civic Center or Aug. 11 at Gadsden State’s Cherokee County campus in Centre.
“Spring and summer graduates will be allowed to select either ceremony up to the seating capacity of each facility,” Gadsden State President Martha Lavender was quoted as saying in the release.
Both schools had numerous other announcements related to changes made as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Alabama.
According to the release, Gadsden State will:
— Start the full summer semester and mini semester II on June 8 instead of May 28.
— Continue online-only instruction for now.
— Include classroom instruction during the latter half of the summer semester, if possible.
Meanwhile, Killingsworth and Shelton said that JSU:
— Will enact a new grading system for the spring semester; students can take their usual letter grade, or choose a “pass,” which will count the course toward their credit hours but not affect their GPA. Similarly, students failing a course can take a “no credit” result, which will require them to retake the course but without impacting their GPA.
— Is still determining when and how students will receive refunds or credit for their pre-paid but unused housing and meals. The housing refunds, Killingsworth said, will be a prorated amount based on the number of days spent in the residence halls.
— Has technical staff working on possible internet access solutions, including “wi-fi parking lots” with strong wireless internet signals for students to use from their cars.
“There are no easy answers right now and we’re trying to look hard at options,” Shelton said.