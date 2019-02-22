JACKSONVILLE — A new center for cyber security education was established at Jacksonville State University by the board of trustees at its meeting Friday morning.
The board unanimously voted to approve the new center in the school of education. The center will be used to teach modern issues of the computer world, such as security, school officials said.
“This is incredible that we’re on the forefront of this,” academic affairs chairman Randy Owen said. “I’m very excited.”
The board also voted to end a lease agreement with Gadsden State. That agreement gave JSU control over the Ford Center in Gadsden and gave Gadsden State control of a JSU-owned space in Anniston at McClellan.
“They no longer really have a use for the space at McClellan,” JSU President John Beehler said. “And we don’t really have any use for using the Ford Center in Gadsden.”
Beehler said the properties would revert back to their previous owners. The board made it clear that this wasn’t due to a strained relationship with Gadsden State, it was just a measure of “good housekeeping.”
In other business, athletic committee chairman Thomas Dedrick told the board that former JSU football coach Bill Burgess will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the 2019 class. The board passed a resolution to honor Burgess.
At a basketball game last month, JSU recognized all student-athletes who are “performing well” academically, according to board chairman Ronnie Smith. Dedrick called it one of the greatest moments of pride he’s had in quite some time.
“It was a pleasure to see the court absolutely full of athletes,” Smith said. “It was a fantastic night for JSU.”
Friday’s meeting was held due to the board’s January meeting being postponed from the chance of snow in the area.