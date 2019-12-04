The results of an audit that found Jacksonville State University varied from state law in tornado reconstruction will be reviewed for any further criminal or civil action, auditors say.
The report, released Friday by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, states that JSU exceeded state law by awarding construction services to ServPro of Birmingham without a bid after the company cleared debris from the university after the March 19, 2018, tornado. The report also found three other instances in which JSU may have failed to comply with state law.
In an email to a reporter, Jason Paulk, attorney for the state examiners department, said that the report will be sent to the local circuit court, district attorney, state attorney general and the Alabama Ethics Commission for review before any civil or criminal action. A circuit judge would then relay the report to the grand jury.
“The judge refers to the report in his or her next oral charge to the grand jury,” Paulk wrote.
Brian McVeigh, Calhoun County district attorney, said Wednesday that he had not yet seen the JSU report arrive at his office.
“I have not seen it yet,” McVeigh said. “As soon as I get it, I’ll review it. If it requires any additional investigation, we would go from there.”
McVeigh said that the report could be passed along to law enforcement for investigation, if warranted.
Attempts to reach Brian Howell, presiding circuit judge of the Calhoun County Circuit Court, were unsuccessful Wednesday, as were attempts to contact Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and JSU officials.
Auditors recommended in the report, an examination of JSU required by state law at least once every two years, that the university use “competitive procedures” to the extent possible when seeking to award emergency contracts.
According to state law, “awarding authorities” must advertise for sealed bids for three weeks before entering into a contract for any public works project that costs more than $50,000. Contracts may be awarded before then in the case of an emergency.
The report also stated that work on the university’s new baseball stadium may have not been in compliance with state law, and cited failures by JSU’s board of trustees to file minutes from meetings of its subcommittees and by the university to properly advertise or require bonds on two unidentified public works projects before awarding contracts.
Staff writer Mia Kortright contributed reporting.