Marlon Jones wants local parents to feel more comfortable sending their kids to Anniston’s city schools.
“My goal is for the school system to be a more viable option for parents,” said Jones, interim superintendent of Anniston City Schools, in a meeting with the school board Thursday afternoon.
Jones has run Anniston’s school system since December, when former superintendent Darren Douthitt resigned. He’s one of six finalists for the job of permanent superintendent. He took questions from school board for more than an hour Thursday at the school board’s main office, the third candidate to interview with the board this week.
It’s safe to say that none of the candidates knows Anniston schools better than Jones. A teacher in the city system since 2000, he has served as principal of Constantine Elementary and director of federal programs for the school system. He taught in Gadsden City Schools for four years before coming to Anniston.
He stepped into the interim superintendent role at a tough time for the system. Enrollment in the schools, like the population of the city, has been declining for years. Money troubles in the past year have left the system without the one-month fund reserve the state typically requires of schools. Despite signs of academic improvement — city schools climbed from “D” to “C” on statewide school report cards this year — scores have historically been low.
Jones said he wanted to ease the “sense of trepidation” parents might have about sending their kids to the city’s schools. The key to that, he said, is believing in the city’s students.
“I’ve seen our babies learn, so I know they can improve,” he said.
Jones pointed out his experience at Constantine, where he came on the job just before the provisions of No Child Left Behind went into effect. Soon the school was in “school improvement” status — a kind of emergency state for schools identified as low-performing under federal law.
Improving scores at the schools turned out to be a crash course in school leadership. Jones said his teachers became accustomed to having reading coaches and even administrative coaches coming in from outside, and they learned to have meetings to discuss student data.
“I learned it on the job,” he said. “I didn’t have the option of sitting back.”
Jones spoke more about classroom instruction than any of the job candidates who’ve interviewed for the job so far. Asked how he felt about “reading across the curriculum” — the idea of incorporating reading instruction into every class — Jones gave a detailed description of how a 90-minute reading class should work. Students should be working in groups, he said, on work that addresses deficits that showed up in testing.
He said he had a good idea, from working with early-grades children, of what those deficits might be.
“Our babies were always having problems with vocabulary, with synonyms, and with elapsed time,” he said.
Asked about his leadership style, Jones said he took a “servant leader” approach, based on leading by example. He said administrators should be willing not just to evaluate teachers but to listen when they explain how the administration is doing things wrong.
“We have talented people in our school system,” he said. “They’ll probably make our jobs easier if we’ll just listen.”
Asked about the school system’s money woes, he said administrators needed to realize that a school system’s money comes from multiple sources. Federal funding often comes with specific limits, he said. The state doesn’t pay the full cost of necessities like operating a school bus system. Local funding is “where we’re hurting now,” he said.
“We need to reserve those local funds, and only use them when necessary,” he said. “And when I say necessary, it’s going to be few and far between.”
Three candidates remain to be interviewed: Matthew Alexander, superintendent of Barbour County Schools; Garrett Brundage, chief officer for high schools in Rockdale County, Ga.; and Donna Ray Hill of BRP Associates in Stockbridge, Ga.
The school board is expected to interview each of those candidates next week.