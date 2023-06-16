JHS Golden Eagles to get new athletic facilities this fall

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
On Monday, Jacksonville School System’s superintendent, Mike Howard, right, and Jacksonville High School’s principal, Russ Waits, stand on the new putting green as they looked over the progress made at the Golden Eagle Stadium.
Jacksonville High School will have a surprise for its students, fans and visitors to the Golden Eagles Stadium this fall. The school’s 20-year-old stadium has been thoroughly renovated, making it useful for competition in several sports — including a six-hole chipping and putting course, said to be the only such course at an Alabama high school.
The project began in January, and a communitywide dedication ceremony is set for 7 p.m. August 22.
The $3 million project is only the first of two phases of improvements coming to JHS. The construction of a new fine arts facility is planned for the band and choir. Bids have not been let, but the completion of that project is expected around August, 2025.
One of the most important improvements at the stadium is its use of a special type of synthetic turf that will replace grass and is laid over a shock pad created to reduce injuries. The so-called SprinTurf has another innovative feature: It will stay cooler and keep players more comfortable.
“This new field will look better and be beautiful year-round,” said JHS Principal Russ Waits.
“Soccer begins in March of each year,” he said, “and the students will play on the same quality surface, and turf will save us maintenance costs.”
Accompanying Waits on a brief tour of the new facilities was Mike Howard, the superintendent of education. Both said they were excited about the improvements.
“We are almost through with the track field,” Howard said. “It will take about 40 to 50 days to cure, and all is slated to be done by August 1.”
When the fans come into the entrance concourse, they will find concrete pillars and decorative fencing. The focal point will be the school’s statue of its eagle, and the entrance will have a new admission gate and ticket booths.
Fans who turn to the right after entering the stadium will find new restrooms.
The visitors’ side with its 890-seat capacity has been replaced and has 2,000 seats. The front row of seats is raised off the ground for better viewing.
“We were in desperate need for more seating,” Waits said, “and will have improved handicapped seating.”
A high bar is also among the new pieces of equipment for students who want to take part in pole vaulting.
Surrounding an eight-lane track field will be a layer of asphalt covered by a synthetic surface created to give athletes more protection for their knees and joints, according to Howard.
Fans who turn to the left after entering will see a discus cage, a pole vault, and, even further to the left, is a six-hole chipping and putting course for golfing students. JHS can boast it is the first in the state at a high school.
“The students can play golf when they can’t get out to Cane Creek,” Waits said.
On the east end of the stadium is a jump pit, as well as space for shot put and javelin throwing.
New fencing will be added in various places.
“We will have all the facilities we need to host track and field meets,” Waits said.
“These will be for the Alabama High School Athletic Association and maybe the National Collegiate Athletics Association,” said Howard, who added that the meets will improve the Jacksonville economy and serve the community well.
“The project is a sign of progress, and it is exciting to see the upgrade of facilities,” said Waits. “It shows a commitment to the future of students and to the community.”
Howard added that many people have heard of the quality of education available at JHS, Jacksonville State University and Kitty Stone Elementary School, and they are considering moving their families to the area.
“This will enhance their desire to be here,” he said. “These athletic facilities will open doors for students who want to choose athletics for a career.”
Head football coach Clint Smith said he looks forward to using the new facilities this fall.
“From our standpoint,” he said, “we are thankful for school administrators and the board of education for making this happen. This will be a great venue for our whole city and something everyone can be proud of.”