JHS Golden Eagles to get new athletic facilities this fall

JHS stadium updates Golden Eagles Stadium

Work has been going on for months to update and enhance the Golden Eagle Stadium. Renovation of facility, which first opened in 2003, should be completed by August 1.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

Jacksonville High School will have a surprise for its students, fans and visitors to the Golden Eagles Stadium this fall. The school’s 20-year-old stadium has been thoroughly renovated, making it useful for competition in several sports — including a six-hole chipping and putting course, said to be the only such course at an Alabama high school.

The project began in January, and a communitywide dedication ceremony is set for 7 p.m. August 22.

JHS stadium updates Mike Howard Russ Waits

On Monday, Jacksonville School System’s superintendent, Mike Howard, right, and Jacksonville High School’s principal, Russ Waits, stand on the new putting green as they looked over the progress made at the Golden Eagle Stadium.
JHS stadium updates cutter

A worker at the stadium, Isaac Lewis, operates a spreader to complete the work on the updated track at Jacksonville High School.
JSU stadium updates concrete

Matthew Baines, left, and Jacob Briggs smooth the concrete porch of the new restroom facility at Jacksonville High’s stadium.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 