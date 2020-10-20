Jeff Ryan named JSU’s program operations chief

Jacksonville State University named its new chief of program operations on Tuesday.
The JSU board of trustees approved Jeff Ryan, who currently heads the university’s COVID-19 task force, for the position during a meeting that morning.
As the chief of program operations, Ryan said, his responsibilities will include overseeing the Student Health Center, the school’s health and safety, security coverage, communication and marketing. He said his duties may also include the school’s external affairs.
“We’ve found that, with COVID, operations is a huge piece and you need someone who can lead holistically,” Ryan said.
Additionally, Ryan said, he will continue to act as the school’s COVID-19 task force leader and teach some classes.
“I wasn’t really willing to give up those classes that I have developed and I teach and enjoy,” said Ryan, who holds a Ph.D. in medical and veterinary entomology.
One of those classes, Ryan said, is about pandemics and pestilences. He said the course, which he developed last summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is free to students and alumni.
The board of trustees also attached names to two campus locations. The board named the president’s office the Dr. Clarence William Daugette Sr. Presidential Office after the man who led the college from 1899 to 1942. The board also named the band tower the DeLeath Rives Tower.
Student Government Association President Jerod Sharp said during the meeting the SGA had previously proposed renaming Bibb Graves Hall, which was supported by the faculty senate.
Board member and state Sen. Vivian Figures said later in the meeting she wanted to see any relics of racism removed from campus, but would have to do so in accordance with the law.
“It will take time, but we want to make sure it’s done right,” she said.
During the meeting, several students and faculty presented a project they had used to compete in the Biodesign Challenge, an international competition, this summer.
The students and staff showed the board a video of their idea for “vital skin,” an implant that would assess a person’s health and administer vaccinations and medicine as needed.
Staci Stone, the dean of arts and humanities, said art, biology and applied engineering students worked together in a biodesign class last spring. Stone said the students worked in teams of four, each on their own project, with a Google employee.
“It focused on problem solving instead of just learning a topic and being tested on it,” said Abigail Read, a recent graduate.
Stone said the “vital skin” project was named as the finalist that would be presented at the competition. The students were supposed to present at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they presented the project online.
While the students that presented didn’t win, Stone said, they represented JSU exceptionally well.
“The students did a fantastic job of responding to the judges’ questions,” Stone said.