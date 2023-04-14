 Skip to main content
Jax State to host ‘transformation celebration’ for new campus facilities

JSU construction

Jacksonville State University began construction earlier this year on its three main projects that had been announced last year in the campus’s updated master plan: a new residence hall on the north end of campus known as 'north village,' a dining hall and a new football operations center.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Jacksonville State University announced Thursday a “campus transformation celebration” will commence with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday following the school’s quarterly board of trustees meeting.

The university announced that the long-awaited additions to the campus will kick off with a celebration on April 17 at 4 p.m., on Nelson Avenue between Ayers and Sparkman halls, a recent news release states.

