Jax State to host ‘transformation celebration’ for new campus facilities

Jacksonville State University announced Thursday a “campus transformation celebration” will commence with a groundbreaking ceremony Monday following the school’s quarterly board of trustees meeting.
The university announced that the long-awaited additions to the campus will kick off with a celebration on April 17 at 4 p.m., on Nelson Avenue between Ayers and Sparkman halls, a recent news release states.
The university began construction earlier this year on its three main projects that had been announced last year in the campus’s updated master plan: a new residence hall on the north end of campus known as “north village,” a dining hall and a new football operations center.
“Everyone is welcome to come help us celebrate the dramatic campus transformation underway at Jacksonville State,” said Dr. Kevin Hoult, associate vice president of auxiliary and business services. “The university’s reimagined campus spaces will enhance a thriving living and learning community that supports current and future needs on our growing campus.”
The release stated that parking will be limited and urges event-goers to park at the parking spaces across from Brewer Hall on Pelham Road. A shuttle will be available to take attendees to the site.
The event will officially celebrate the additions of the Loring and Debbie White Football Complex, North Village Residence Hall and the Jax State Dining Hall. These new spaces show the campus’ upward trajectory and growth as “JSU continues to be a progressive institution with its dramatic campus transformation capital projects,” Hoult said in a news release announcing the beginning of construction last March.
The Loring and Debbie White Football Complex will replace the existing field house at the Burgess-Snow Field.
The new two-story state-of-the-art Jax State Dining Hall will bring new dining opportunities and space to the students, faculty and staff while replacing the current Jack Hopper Dining Hall, which is 62 years old, according to a news release.
The North Village Residence Hall will add 513 beds for on campus housing to students. According to the release, the facility is slated to house first-year students in 2024.
