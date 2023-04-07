Jax State students on display at ‘reverse career fair’

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — A 20-year-old graphic design student at Jacksonville State University, Madison Cagle was among many arts and humanities students who displayed their work to potential employers Friday.
Jax State’s College of Arts and Humanities hosted an Innovation Expo where arts program students exhibited their work in the auditorium of the Theron Montgomery Building. In what was essentially a reverse career fair, potential employees displayed evidence of their talent and resourcefulness to 35 employers visiting the campus from across the region.
Originally from Rainsville, Cagle said she loves typeface design and would love to work for a book publishing company.
Started in 1982 by a group of students from JSU’s Wesley Foundation, the university’s Holocaust Remembrance Program is intended to educate new generations about World War II.
Scattered out across the table, Cagle had several projects she’d worked on during her studies to demonstrate what she’s learned to potential employers. One such project was a mock record album designed to hold postage stamps, which Cagle had created.
“I was inspired by The Beatles for this project,” she said.
The original prompt for the project was to make a set of postage stamps and packaging based on the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I didn’t want it to be too sad, too ‘pandemicy’. So I connected it to feelings of The Beatles’ songs. Songs like ‘Let It Be’ or ‘Come Together’ or ‘Here Comes the Sun’ reflect the emotions that have been felt throughout the pandemic,” Cagle said.
Cagle was homeschooled until beginning her collegiate studies. Coming to a larger university, she said she had her mind set on helping people through her art.
“Growing up I was kind of always making things. So coming into college, I knew JSU was where I wanted to be and I knew that even though I don’t have a specific art direction that I’m going in, what I want to do is help people through art,” Cagle said.
Several business representatives walked around the auditorium speaking with the students about their work. One such representative was Brad Gilbert of Gilbert Creative in Anniston.
Gilbert said his company has been around for 35 years and its very first client was the Coca-Cola Company. His company has a team of people who do various jobs such as creating a distance learning training platform for FEMA and the CDP, or directing a marketing project for Coke.
“When they come to me with a project, we work with them and come up with a vision for the project. Is it going to be video, is it going to be a presentation? What form is it going to take? How is it going to be presented? And then we have a designer that can lay out the design, we’ve got writers who can help write it, videographers, editors. We’ve got a team, and we can basically do it all,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said the event was a great way to meet new talent in the area as he’s had trouble doing so in the past.
Asked what he thought of the talent he’d seen so far at the event Friday, Gilbert said, “Oh, I’m very impressed with it. There are several people I’ve got ideas for that I think I could use right away.”
Though other colleges at JSU have had similar types of “reverse career fair”-style expos, this was the first for the College of Arts and Humanities, said assistant dean of the college Seth Johnson.
“We wanted to create opportunities for our students to be able to network, meet professionals. If they’re looking for jobs, maybe get a foot in the door so to speak,” Johnson said.
In addition to employment opportunities, internship opportunities might also be available to the students. Professionals from the Jax State staff were also available for some of the students who might just be looking for professional feedback on their portfolios.
Outside the main hall, students not exhibiting at the event were holding a Makers Market, selling work they’d created.
“We just tried to create an environment to showcase and highlight the arts and humanities at JSU. This is one of our Kaleidoscope events of the year, which is our festival of the arts,” Johnson said.
The Anniston Museums and Gardens, Anniston Army Depot’s museum, various photographers and graphic design companies, and Watermark Films were just some of the companies who attended the event.
Asked if it were only a networking opportunity or if he thought some students might walk away with job offers that day, Johnson said, “Well, we hope.”
“We provided a resume packet for all of our employers. So every student that’s in here exhibiting, we’ve put their resume together and put it in a packet for the employers,” Johnson said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.