 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Jax State students on display at ‘reverse career fair’

Madison Cagle

Madison Cagle speaks with a potential employer at Jacksonville State University’s first Innovation Expo for the College of Arts and Humanities on Friday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — A 20-year-old graphic design student at Jacksonville State University, Madison Cagle was among many arts and humanities students who displayed their work to potential employers Friday.

Jax State’s College of Arts and Humanities hosted an Innovation Expo where arts program students exhibited their work in the auditorium of the Theron Montgomery Building. In what was essentially a reverse career fair, potential employees displayed evidence of their talent and resourcefulness to 35 employers visiting the campus from across the region.

JSU to hold Holocaust memorial program

JSU to hold Holocaust memorial program

Started in 1982 by a group of students from JSU’s Wesley Foundation, the university’s Holocaust Remembrance Program is intended to educate new generations about World War II.

Innovation Expo

A Jacksonville State University student speaks with a potential employer at the university’s first Innovation Expo for the College of Arts and Humanities on Friday.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.