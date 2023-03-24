Jax State’s Kaleidoscope festival is back

In its second year back after a six-year hiatus, JSU’s Kaleidoscope, a month-long festival of arts, kicks off with a juried show of student art on Tuesday, March 28.
The festival will bloom to life that week as all things art will be celebrated with numerous events spanning the month of April.
“It’s an opportunity for JSU to celebrate the visual performing arts as well as the humanities,” said Seth Johnson, assistant dean for the College of Arts and Humanities at Jax State.
Begun in 1995, the festival was restarted last year by university President Don Killingsworth Jr. after its hiatus, according to Johnson.
Johnson is spearheading the project this year, and said he’s excited to showcase to the public what Jax State has to offer.
All of the departments inside the College of Arts and Humanities will be showcased in the festival, as the school will bring in authors, performers, illustrators, film makers, and more.
The 29 different events are completely free and open to the public.
Johnson said the festival is a way to show everyone what the university does and to bring exposure to what is offered in each department.
Like films? There’s a film festival which will showcase several admissions from the school’s brand new film degree plan.
Like handmade artisan things? The Makers Market is a way for “up-and-coming” students who want to sell their work to showcase what they’ve made, Johnson said.
Mark your calendars because there will be something for everyone and plenty to see.
Kaleidoscope calendar of events
• 50th Annual Juried Student Show
Opening Reception March 28, 5-7 p.m. Show Runs: Tuesday, March 28 - April 13
Location: Lee and Jetta Manners Art Gallery & Roundhouse Gallery
• JSU Percussion Ensemble Concert
Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• Dr. Lisa Odom, Guest Voice Recital
Thursday, March 30, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• Dr. Lisa Odom, Guest Voice Master Class
Friday, March 31, 1:45 p.m.
Location: First Presbyterian Church Jacksonville
• English Dept Lecture Series: “Looking Backward: Adaptation and Imagination in Contemporary Media,” featuring Dr. Marija Reiff, Dr, Julia Tigner, and Dr. Thayer Truss
Friday, March 31, 2-3p.m.,
Location: Houston Cole Library Room 1103-C
• Write, Southerners! Reading Series: Connor Towne O'Neill, author of Down Along with That Devil’s Bones
Friday, March 31, 7-9 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Room 351
• JSU Show Choir Spring Spectacular
Saturday, April 1, 5:00 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• Jazz Combos Concerts
Sunday, April 2, 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• JSU Sax Quartet Concert
Wednesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• Band-O-Rama Concert
Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.
Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum
• Innovation Expo and Makers Market
Friday, April 7, 12 noon - 3 p.m.
Location: TMB, third floor
• Write, Southerners! Reading Series: Ashley Wurzbacher, author of How to Care for a Girl
Friday, April 7, 3-4 p.m. reading
Friday, April 7, 6-8 p.m. panel with editor Natalie Hallak, editor at Atria, part of Simon and Schuster
Location: Merrill Hall Room 300
• The Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Concert
Monday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Gadsden City High School
• JSU Civic Symphony presents “A Night at the Symphony”
Tuesday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall
• Barry R. Jones, Video Installation and Performance. Lesson 9 (The Freedom Riders)
Wednesday, April 12, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Roundhouse 101 and Quad
• English Department Lecture Series: Virtual Alumni Panel
Thursday, April 13, 1:30 p.m.
Location: TBD
• Four-Hands Piano Recital featuring Drs. Beibei Lin and Chia-Ching Shen
Thursday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• Lee Bebout, History Lecture: “Label Your Opponents Extreme (so that You Can Appear Reasonable), or Understanding the Recent anti-Critical Race Debate in Four Easy Steps”
Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Location: TBD
• Foothills Piano Festival presents Chia-Ching Shen and Beibei Lin in Four-Hands Piano Recital
Thursday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall
• The Iliad, the Odyssey and all of Greek Mythology
Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Stone Center Theatre
• Performance Recital, Panayotis (Paddy) League – Ethnomusicologist, Composer, Recording Artist, and Performer
Friday, April 14, 6:15 p.m. - Pre-Concert Lecture
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m. - Performance Recital
Location: Mason Hall
• Marching Southerners Symposium
Saturday, April 15, 8:30 AM - 5:50 p.m.
Location: Dillion Field and Mason Hall
• Kaleidoscope Honors Recital
Saturday, April 15 6:30 - 9 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall
• A Capella Choir and Civic Chorale presents Requiem by John Rutter
Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.
Location: TBA
• The Strange South, Live Podcast
Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Stone Center Theatre
• North America Brass Band Association Championships Preview Concert
Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jacksonville First United Methodist Church Activity Center
• 12th Annual JSU Jazz Festival & JSU Jazz Alumni Concert
Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall
• BFA Senior Exhibition opening reception & student presentations
Thursday, April 20, 5-7 p.m.
Location: Lee and Jetta Manners Gallery
• Student Film Fest
Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Stone Center
• Spring Gospel Choir Concert
Sunday, April 23, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Mason Hall Recital Hall