Jax State international students celebrate Black History Month

International Student Organization members Christian Strachan, left, and Sean Godfrey address a group of students at Wednesday night's Black History Month assembly on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Jacksonville State University's Office of Diversity and Inclusion Director Charlcie Pettway Vann addresses a group of students at Wednesday night's Black History Month assembly on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
With February being Black History Month, Jacksonville State University International Student Organization (ISO) hosted an assembly Wednesday night to educate others on why Americans celebrate Black history.
ISO President Bless Vincent told The Anniston Star that this was the organization’s second annual event.
“We decided to start this event because Black history is everybody’s history, and it’s important for us to learn and know about the past and what led us to where we are today,” Vincent said.
Vincent said the organization has two Black international students, one from Nigeria and one from the Bahamas.
“JSU has been very welcoming. It’s known as the ‘Friendliest Campus in the South,’ so it’s like a home,” said 21-year-old Christian Strachan, of the Bahamas.
Living up to its moniker, Jax State has been a “perfect space” for him as a person of foreign origin, Strachan said.
When speaking of Black History Month, Strachan said his native country doesn’t celebrate any month in particular, as the Bahamas are predominantly black.
“Every month is Black History Month. But we do celebrate our heroes and those who’ve paved the way for us. So I sort of get what Black History Month means to America where there is a month set aside to celebrate those who’ve struggled and fought for you,” Strachan said.
With that in mind, Strachan said he did not have to face many of the challenges Black Americans have had to face. He said comparing those challenges to his life back in the Caribbean, things are different.
“Coming to America and being a Black male and seeing all that Americans go through, especially Black Americans, and me as a person from the Carribeans, it’s different. I get to see it from a different perspective of how much they fought for,” Strachan said.
The assembly Wednesday night began with a presentation from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Director Charlcie Pettway Vann, who spoke to the group about why Black History Month is celebrated.
“It came about because some things were eliminated and weren’t included [in the history books]. So I think it’s a great thing that we’re talking about it but I wish it could just be a part of ‘history,’” Vann said.
ISO member Sean Godfrey performed a speed sketch of Marsha P. Johnson, Alexzandria Quintero spoke of Johnson’s life, the students played games such as Black history trivia, and there were line dancing performances and music.
Kids from the Jacksonville Boys and Girls Club members attended the event, the kids eagerly answering questions with raised hands.
For those interested in other opportunities to attend Black History Month assemblies, Jacksonville City will be hosting its own program Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Jacksonville Community Center.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.