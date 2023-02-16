 Skip to main content
Jax State international students celebrate Black History Month

With February being Black History Month, Jacksonville State University International Student Organization (ISO) hosted an assembly Wednesday night to educate others on why Americans celebrate Black history.

ISO President Bless Vincent told The Anniston Star that this was the organization’s second annual event.

International Student Organization member Sean Godfrey performs a speed drawing at a Black History Month assembly on the campus of Jacksonville State University.
Jacksonville State University's Office of Diversity and Inclusion Director Charlcie Pettway Vann addresses a group of students at Wednesday night's Black History Month assembly on the campus of Jacksonville State University.

