Jax State holds social topics conversation at Constitution Day event

JSU Constitution Day 2023

From left, Dr. Paul Carrese of Arizona State University, Dr. Jane Kamensky of Harvard University and Dr. Ben Gross of Jacksonville State University speak to a group of college students and community members on civil topics in honor of Constitution day.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Benjamin Gross is passionate about his role in educating people on civic topics.

Though universities all across the nation are having a “Constitution Day” event — the official day is Sept. 17 — Gross’ deep-seated craving for true intellectual conversation among his students, and not just the regurgitation of facts, prompted him to hold a more in-depth affair for Jax State.

