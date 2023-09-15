Jax State holds social topics conversation at Constitution Day event

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State University Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Benjamin Gross is passionate about his role in educating people on civic topics.
Though universities all across the nation are having a “Constitution Day” event — the official day is Sept. 17 — Gross’ deep-seated craving for true intellectual conversation among his students, and not just the regurgitation of facts, prompted him to hold a more in-depth affair for Jax State.
The first portion of the event was a professional development session for both pre-service and in-service teachers, Gross said. The university invited Jeff Davis of Arizona State University and Emma Humphries from iCivics to lead the event.
Having invited Dr. Jane Kamensky of Harvard University and Dr. Paul Carrese of Arizona State University to speak at the second portion of the event, Gross said this part was designed for the public to have a safe space for reflection on patriotism and civic friendship. He said that the Constitution formally gives Americans the right to do this through the First Amendment and through freedom of speech.
“This right, however, also has obligations and requires a civic education to maintain it. Our lecturers will explore opinions in these areas, have a moderated discussion on the topic, and take questions from the audience,” Gross said.
The event took place Friday in the university’s Merrill Hall, and was free to the public, funded mainly by a grant Gross applied for through the Jack Miller Center and secondarily funded by the American Democracy Project at Jacksonville State University and the Tocqueville Lecture Series.
“The Tocqueville Lecture Series brings in lectures that engage with topics of liberty, equality, and other ideas that are foundational to political and civil life in American democracy. Democracy is not an easy form of government to live in. It is much easier to live in a form of government like tyranny where I am told to do a job and not to engage in political life,” Gross stated.
“In a democracy, I have at least two jobs. I have my professional to provide for my material needs, but I must also be a citizen to provide for my way of life. If we do not prepare Americans to be citizens, then democracy cannot survive. My hope is that the lecture series, and events like today, help students, the community, and the entire nation reflect more seriously about civic life,” he continued.
Gross told The Anniston Star that while a Constitution Day program is mandated for all universities in order to receive federal funding, he still wanted the event to have genuine substance.
“Today’s event is truly a gem. Dr. Carrese and Dr. Kamensky are not only renowned scholars but they walk the walk. It's easy to say that we will break bread with someone who has different ideas than we do on what makes for a good life. It's much harder to actually do this and maintain a friendship despite disagreements on meaningful issues in our lives. To have them come to Jacksonville, Alabama, to show us how we can engage in civil dialogue in a constructive instead of destructive manner is a gift for the entire community,” Gross stated in an email correspondence.
Carrese, Kamensky and Gross were seated at the front of the lecture hall in a comfortable conversational setting, speaking to the group as well as each other. Witnessing the dialogue were students of the university as well as residents of the community.
