Jax State breaks enrollment records — again

Jax State student enrollment

A Jacksonville State University student uses an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain near Angle Hall on the university's campus Thursday. Enrollment numbers at JSU continue to rise as the institution boasts of its third fall semester in a row it has broken an old enrollment record.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Enrollment numbers at Jacksonville State University continue to rise as the institution boasts of its third fall semester in a row it has broken an old enrollment record.

Jax State announced last week that after two consecutive years of breaking the record, it has done so again, with 9,672 students going Gamecock for the fall semester.

