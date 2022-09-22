 Skip to main content
Jacksonville State University breaks enrollment records

The Marching Southerners perform during JSU's home football opener against Davidson. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

New degree programs and certifications at Jacksonville State University during the past five years have helped the institution achieve a record-breaking enrollment for the fall semester, school officials said this week.

The school tallied 9,633 students for the fall semester, breaking its previous fall record, set last year, of 9,540. 

JSU junior Jordan Wise, right, 26, is an Occupational Safety and Health Management major. She's shown with Sarah Parker and Jermaine Sheffield of JeDunn at a job fair the university held as a networking opportunity for the applied engineering students.