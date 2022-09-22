Jacksonville State University breaks enrollment records

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
JSU junior Jordan Wise, right, 26, is an Occupational Safety and Health Management major. She's shown with Sarah Parker and Jermaine Sheffield of JeDunn at a job fair the university held as a networking opportunity for the applied engineering students.
New degree programs and certifications at Jacksonville State University during the past five years have helped the institution achieve a record-breaking enrollment for the fall semester, school officials said this week.
The school tallied 9,633 students for the fall semester, breaking its previous fall record, set last year, of 9,540.
The past five years have seen the creation of nine degree programs and 11 certifications, in addition to a few new graduate programs.
“JSU is always looking at different programs that meet the needs of our region. We are a regional institution, so throughout the years, we’ve been evaluating program offerings that are in demand and would be applicable careers for our students,” JSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Emily Messer said.
The idea is that the school should offer programs that no other school in the state or region offers, Messer said. Heavy hitters such as the applied forensics program have garnered interest from students from other states.
“We see students from across the nation attend JSU because of our forensics program,” Messer said.
Another program pulling in lots of students is the university’s respiratory therapy program, Messer said. With the demand for nurses skyrocketing since COVID, the demand for registered respiratory therapist nurses is even higher.
“To my knowledge we are the only baccalaureate respiratory therapy program in the state of Alabama. We have so much demand for that that we don’t even have enough spaces according to our accredited body,” Messer said.
With none performing better than the other, all of the newer programs are unusual enough that they stand well enough on their own, Messer said. However there is one in particular that comes with a higher job placement success rate — and a healthy salary at entry level to boot.
“One that’s kind of unique to JSU is our applied engineering program,” Messer said. “The demand for students that graduate in that program is 100 percent placement. Every student that graduates from that program typically has a job before they graduate.”
In fact, the Department of Applied Engineering hosted a job fair with 36 companies Thursday morning, an “impressive” number, department head Dr. Dana Ingalsbe said.
“I think that just shows the demand currently for our students. Before the pandemic, there was a need in the economy for technical engineering types in industry and manufacturing, but what we’re seeing now is that it’s really escalated,” Ingalsbe said.
Ingalsbe and the university’s adviser for the College of Business and Industry, Jennifer Gault, organized the event Thursday. Gault called the event “mutually beneficial” for both the company and the student as it brings the two together as a networking opportunity. This helps the students by bringing those companies in one place and helps the companies put faces to the names.
“All of the students are required to do an internship or a co-op for their class,” Gault said.
One JSU alumna from the Applied Engineering program, Nicole McElroy, was a prime example of why students are flocking to the program and to JSU. McElroy was there not as a student, but was representing one of the vendors, Parker Hannifin. She said her experience at JSU particularly with the instructors is what got her where she is today.
“I think the instructors have a great view for what the students are passionate for and they push them in the right direction,” McElroy said.
Applications for admission are now open for Spring 2023 and Fall 2023. Prospective undergraduate students are invited to take a sneak peek of campus at Preview Day on Oct. 1 and Nov. 12.
Those interested in pursuing advanced degrees at JSU are invited to a Graduate Programs Information Fair on Oct. 5.