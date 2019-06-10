Jacksonville’s Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday afternoon, and discussed in executive session a possible real estate transaction related to plans for a new central office.
Board President Jeff Gossett said the executive session involved discussion about the new building but declined to comment on specifics. Gossett said there has been no progress on discussions about the building’s location or estimated cost.
Currently, the school board’s district office is at the old Kitty Stone Elementary School campus on College Street Southwest. The building is owned by Jacksonville State University, which has told the school board it must move by 2020.
The school board’s executive session lasted around 40 minutes. The board did not vote on the real estate matter afterward, and no decisions were made.
In September, the board approved a 2019 budget that included an allotment of more than $900,000 to be used mainly for the new central office.
In December, Superintendent Mark Peterson said the current office is not large enough for school board meeting, particularly when the board wants to recognize students. The board often meets at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex.
Alabama law allows public legislative bodies to hold private executive sessions to discuss the general reputation and character of individuals, real estate transactions and pending litigation, among other reasons.
The board voted to confirm the date of its next meeting, to be held at the board’s offices at 5 p.m. June 25, with a work session beforehand at 4 p.m.