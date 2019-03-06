JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Board of Education sifted through the first six pages of a more than 90-page document looking for places to amend its policies on Wednesday.
“It’s probably been 10 years since we’ve looked at these policies,” Superintendent Mark Petersen said, during a work session before a called meeting. “It’s out of date.”
He said the process started three years ago when he took the role of superintendent. The board hasn’t finished, he said, because it just has so many irons in the fire.Now the board is going to schedule hour-long work sessions to exclusively dig through their policies. The next one is scheduled for March 20 at 4 p.m.
“This is just the rough draft,” said Marita Watson. “Some of what we have is redundant.”
When discussing in a work session what policy changes should be made, the board decided to:
- Stagger the election schedule to prevent the possibility of an entirely new board being elected every four years.
“I want three new ones and then two,” Petersen said. “I don’t want five new people in at once.”
- Allow board members to call meetings with a written query from a majority of the board.
- Amend the policy concerning public participation, allowing no more than three minutes per speaker discussing agenda items.
- Give control of retaining and destroying all school records to the state.
None of these decisions have been adopted and a vote to approve the changes will take place once the entire policy has been reviewed.
In the meeting before the work session the board declared surplus the final plot of property north of the old Kitty Stone Elementary School. The board declared surplus three other plots of land near this one at its last meeting.
The board then entered into executive session to discuss a real estate transaction, but didn’t share any further information.