Ivey signs 4 executive orders on education

Gov Kay Ivey

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey during her speech to the Anniston Rotary Club in June 2021.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Following her inauguration remarks about improving education in her second term, Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed four executive orders related to student learning.

Executive Order No. 729 promotes early literacy by establishing a statewide Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Network.