International students entertain with African cultural event

JACKSONVILLE — The international students at Jacksonville State University hosted a traditional African cultural event called Afro Gye Ani Wednesday night for onlookers.
The event is modeled after an African music festival called “Afrochella,” and was put on at the International House, according to the International Student Organization president Bless Vincent.
Students of various cultures came together to enjoy traditional African dances, music, trivia and fashion.
“This event is very important to me because it’s the only African event that the International Student organization has done since its founding,” Vincent said. “The very first one was in spring 2021 and we’ve continued it ever since. The event is also special because it highlights and shares African culture, which isn’t always recognized.”
The first performance was the female group performance who showcased various forms of dances seen across the continent of Africa. During the male group performance, music from the Congo, Ghana, and South Africa as well as different dance styles from each were showcased.
Vincent participated in the performances as well, including a couples dance called Kompa, where he and another student, Sofia Ajemea, performed a slow moving intimate dance which originated in Haiti.
Ajemea, a senior at Jax State, said she also cooked a traditional African dish to be served during the meal portion of the event. Ajemea is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.
Participating in the fashion show and in the group dances, David Ndubuisi said he and the others had practiced all weekend for the show and hoped the guests enjoyed the performance. Ndubuisi said that he was born in the U.S. but his parents had roots in Nigeria.
“I’ll be wearing the African clothing made by my mom in Nigeria. It’s usually matching attire, from the top to the down. I’m also wearing a native hat,” Ndubuisi said.
Ndubuisi said that he had lived in Nigeria for 10 years of his life so he’s “very familiar with the culture.”
Those who attended the event lined the International House lawn as the sun fell on behind the house. Some pulled up a spot in the grass, some brought their lawn chairs, while others simply stood. Some engaged with the event announcers but all seemed to enjoy learning about the differing cultural heritage the performances had to offer.
