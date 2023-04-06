 Skip to main content
International students entertain with African cultural event

Kompa

Sofia Ajemea and Bless Vincent perform a traditional dance originating from Haiti known as 'Kompa' at Jacksonville State University's African cultural event called Afro Gye Ani at the International House.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — The international students at Jacksonville State University hosted a traditional African cultural event called Afro Gye Ani Wednesday night for onlookers.

The event is modeled after an African music festival called “Afrochella,” and was put on at the International House, according to the International Student Organization president Bless Vincent.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.