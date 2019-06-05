Jacksonville State University is planning to demolish at least one tornado-damaged building and is working to replace another, even as it continues to negotiate with the state over the size of its insurance settlement.
JSU has advertised for bidders to demolish Wallace Hall, former home of its nursing programs, and is lining up contractors in advance to bid on the eventual project to replace Merrill Hall, where its business school was headquartered. Both buildings were badly damaged in the March 19, 2018 tornado that smashed much of the campus and surrounding neighborhoods and have been vacant ever since.
JSU has been locked for months in a disagreement with the state Finance Department, the university's insurer, over the size of its settlement.
On Wednesday, Max Graham, the adjuster handling JSU’s Merrill Hall claim, declined to comment on the situation, saying he believed the university is considering pursuing arbitration to resolve the dispute. JSU’s attorney Sam Monk, meanwhile, said university officials have informally discussed arbitration, but neither side had pursued it.
“We’re still in discussion with state insurance right now over the proof of loss,” Monk said Wednesday. “No one has instituted the arbitration process at this time. We’ve had open and relatively friendly business conversations with insurance adjusters.”
Jim Brigham, JSU’s vice president for finance and administration, revealed at a board of trustees meeting in January that the dispute arose because JSU believes it is owed $22 million from state-managed insurance to replace Merrill Hall but has only been offered $15 million. JSU received a $34 million loan from Regions Bank in February to help with costs of reconstruction until the insurance settlement is finalized.
While the university awaits an agreement, David Thompson, JSU’s director of capital planning and facilities, said that steps are being taken to continue demolition and rebuilding plans while the dispute is resolved.
“We’re getting closer,” Thompson said. “Obviously, we’re 15 months out from the tornado now. We’ve been in these discussions since last April.”
A contract had not been awarded yet Wednesday for the demolition of Wallace Hall, but a low bid of $137,143 was submitted by Virginia Wrecking Company, based in Daphne.
Thompson said the next step for the university after awarding the contract for Wallace is to come to an agreement on an insurance settlement, as it has yet to do with Merrill. Thompson said there is not yet a specific timeline for the demolition to begin.
“We hope to get started as quickly as possible, but we are currently on hold,” Thompson said of the project.
Thompson said the university is developing plans for a new building that will be constructed at the conclusion of Wallace Hall’s demolition.
Thompson said the university is doing all it can while awaiting the demolition of Merrill Hall.
“We’re attempting to move forward with the normal process for the new building, but at some point you can’t continue if the old building is still there,” Thompson said.
Thompson said prequalification helps the university identify contractors that will be capable of constructing the new building. He said the university wants a company that has been in business for longer than 10 years and has built projects of similar size for an institution of higher education before.
The prequalification process will be completed on August 1, after which the university will seek bids to begin work on the project. In addition to the money JSU will receive in an eventual insurance settlement, the university will have $18.1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the construction of the new school of business and industry facility. The university announced plans for the new building in January.
Both the nursing and business programs will continue to use temporary homes until completion of the two new facilities. The business school is temporarily housed in the old Kitty Stone Elementary School campus, while the nursing program uses the former building of the closed Regional Medical Center campus in Jacksonville.
According to Thompson, the university is eager to finally see work on new buildings begin when the time comes.
“We would like to see some physical progress, not just discussion,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to come to a fair settlement and put this chapter behind us. Hopefully a decision is right around the corner.”