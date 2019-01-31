Anniston residents seemed less concerned about the credentials of prospective superintendents and more about their compassion, when asked Thursday by an Alabama Association of School Boards representative.
A small group of residents met that morning in the first of five meetings hosted by Linda Ingram, a member of the organization’s superintendent search board, tasked by Anniston City Schools with finding a replacement for former Superintendent Darren Douthitt, who resigned in late December. The board takes suggestions from school board members, faculty and parents to search out qualified applicants for the position. Ingram asked questions like whether the new superintendent should have a doctorate (not necessarily, attendees said) or experience as a teacher or principal (definitely, according to the five residents who attended).
“If you have never been engaged with children, I don’t believe you can be effective at the top level of the system,” said Tim Caldwell, an Anniston resident whose wife works for Anniston City Schools.
Dennis Bradford, a west Anniston resident, said that experience in central office work and teaching would be helpful, but his ideal superintendent qualities were based in communication.
“It would be a very exceptional applicant who would have compassion to connect with the parents and empathize with the students,” he said.
The meeting was the first of five scheduled at the Board of Education office throughout the day, with the subsequent meetings set aside for administrators, public officials, support staff and a repeat session for parents and community who couldn’t make the morning forum.
Ingram asked for a series of single-word qualities that would make up the ideal candidate — attendees responded with accountability, engagement, integrity and leadership — and she shared what board members said when she met with them previously. Their suggestions included a focus on building morale, bridging the academic deficit between grade level and actual performance, implementing the board’s strategic plan and an understanding of finance.
Later in the evening, before the final meeting, Ingram said that she heard similar keywords throughout the day. The request that stood out to her was “courage to stand up for the children,” to make choices and stick with them.
She said that once the meetings were complete Thursday, her board will advertise the position nationwide, sift through applicants and offer the school board five suitable candidates.
“I’m a matchmaker, is the best way to describe this process,” Ingram said.
The board can then meet with the applicants and make their choice. Ingram said she encourages board members to spend a day with each applicant, take them to area schools and get to know their values.
She said that she’ll need to sell applicants on Anniston, and asked what residents regard as the area’s good qualities. Bradford said that there’s great potential for growth and new industry. Ingram pointed out that if a school system fails, it’s almost impossible to recruit new business. Caldwell expressed his frustration that other local school systems, like Oxford, have bigger budgets, and he cited infighting on the Anniston City Council as standing in the way of progress.
Ingram said she would present the results of an online survey for Anniston residents during the next school board meeting, which takes place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13. She said only seven questionnaires had been completed as of Monday, the last time she checked.